Episode 9 of the Shopaholic series is here! Enjoy the Crazy Luxury Fragrance Shopping experience at Essenza with KieKie

"Lisabi" Trailer Released—A First Look at the Epic Tale of Egba Resistance

"All Of Us" Is Here! Watch the First Four Episodes of the High School Series

The Cast of "All Of Us" Dazzled at the Prom-Themed Premiere | See All The Photos

"I’ve Always Wanted to Be an Actor"—Segilola Ogidan on Her Journey to Nollywood | #BNMeetTheStar

Nile Entertainment Partners with Mo Abudu's EbonyLife for Luxury Cinema Experience "The Pods"

From the Makers of ADIRE, Film One Studios Presents Farmer’s Bride, Launching September 27th

Watch Dianne Russet’s Feature Film "Love Notes" Starring Beverly Osu, Kunle Remi, Tina Mba & More

Jade Osiberu Announces "Christmas in Lagos": A Star-Studded Nollywood Holiday Romance

When Love Strikes: Osas Ighodaro, Zubby Michael Star in Nigeria's First Football Film, Out September 13 | Watch Trailer

Published

55 mins ago

 on

What happens when a luxury shopping spree at Swarovski takes a surprising turn?

Watch KieKie as she goes out with an unlimited budget, only to face a shocking surprise! This video takes you inside the world of sophisticated shopping with a twist that no one saw coming. Whether you’re a fan of luxury goods or just love a good shopping adventure, this is one experience you won’t want to miss.

“Shopaholic”, takes viewers on a vibrant shopping spree through the bustling city of Lagos. KieKie, the charismatic host explores a myriad of stores, unveiling hidden gems and sharing valuable insights on local finds. From fashion to gadgets, she guides the audience through her favorite picks, offering an insider’s perspective on each location.

The series captures her candid reactions to the city’s eclectic shopping scene and reveals the costs of indulging in the metropolitan lifestyle. Engaging with viewers as shopping companions, each episode is a dynamic journey, showcasing KieKie’s final selections.

Season 1, the Lagos edition, sets the stage for thrilling retail adventures. Expect Season 2 to explore Abuja, and Season 3, coming to your country, city or town.

Don’t forget to let the Host know the shopping plugs in your area. Catch new episodes every Friday on Lady Laide Media’s YouTube channel. Subscribe and turn on post notifications to stay connected with the series and get ready to shop along and discover the best of Nigeria’s vibrant retail landscape!

Weekly episodes are also available here in French and stay tuned on instagram, youtube or facebook. For Sponsorship or information send an email to [email protected].

