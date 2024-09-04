5 Nollywood Movies That Prove #HerMoneyHerPower is No Joke

Women have always been at the heart of economic activity, a truth that endures through generations. Today, with greater access to information and a global push for financial independence, women are boldly claiming their economic power. From driving economic growth as entrepreneurs to influencing policy and leading businesses, women’s financial autonomy is reshaping communities and economies worldwide. Figures like Ngozi Okonjo–Iweala, the first female Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, exemplify how economic leadership can inspire and transform societies.

With money comes freedom, authority, influence, power, and independence. In the film “Adire,” when Asari decides she’s had enough of her pimp, Captain, who sees her as nothing more than a commodity, it’s her financial independence that enables her to break free, reinvent herself as Adire, and start a successful business. “Adire” illustrates how economic power allows one to reclaim one’s identity and shape one’s future.

“Adire” is not alone in highlighting this theme. Here are five more films that explore how women harness their financial strength to rewrite their stories and drive societal change:

“King of Boys”

In "King of Boys," Eniola Salami is one of Nollywood's most formidable female characters. As a wealthy businesswoman with a complex past, Eniola leverages her financial resources to navigate the political landscape and assert her influence in a male-dominated world. Her economic power grants her the ability to make strategic moves, eliminate threats, and maintain control over her empire, defying traditional gender roles and showcasing how wealth can be a powerful tool for success. "Lionheart" As the executive director of her family's bus company, Adaeze is well-versed in the company's finances and operations. When her father falls ill, her initial expectation to take over is dashed when her uncle is appointed instead. Nevertheless, Adaeze's financial prowess shines through. She successfully negotiates key investments that keep the company afloat amid a financial crisis. She prevents a potential takeover when she secures essential contracts that boost the company's revenue and expertly manages the complexities of debt restructuring. Adaeze became the lifeblood of the company To imagine a Lionheart, where Adaeze is without any economic power would be to imagine a Lionheart transport company that failed. "Wives on Strike 2" In "Wives on Strike 2," domestic violence is portrayed as a severe issue exacerbated by the victims' lack of economic power. When a woman is murdered by her husband, her friends come together, using their limited resources to seek justice. They hire a vigilante to extract a confession from the perpetrator, stepping in where traditional systems fall short. Studies show that increasing a woman's economic power can reduce her risk of violence, as financial independence lessens her dependence on abusive partners. Without economic power, many women feel trapped in or return to abusive relationships. The women's collective action and advocacy for systemic change demonstrate how economic power can drive social justice and political activism. The film also highlights the support provided by the deceased woman's friend, who takes in her daughter and helps her find her voice. "Breaded Life" A bread seller, Todowedo manages her small business by purchasing bread from the bakery and selling it throughout the day. This independent venture allows her to support herself, covering her rent and personal expenses without relying on local bigwigs like Jobe or the bakery owner, Jugunu, who have made advances toward her. Her financial self-sufficiency is evident in her ability to help others, such as accommodating Sunmi when he is stranded and introducing him to the bakery owner for employment opportunities. In Breaded Life, we see Todowede's economic autonomy through her resilience and capacity to support and uplift others within her community.

“Citation“

In “Citation,” we shift our focus to Ibukun Awosika, who plays herself in the film. In a panel hearing, when Professor N’Dyare attempts to undermine a young female panel member by flaunting his academic credentials, Ibukun counters by listing her own impressive qualifications, which far exceed his. Her extensive credentials ensure that the professor cannot intimidate her, allowing the panel to proceed with their investigation and deliver appropriate justice.

Her assertive leadership in the panel challenges the professor’s arrogance and demonstrates how her professional stature and economic success empower her to uphold justice and authority in the face of misconduct.

