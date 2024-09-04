Victoria’s Travel Photos Are All the Destination Inspiration You Need | Life Before #BBNaija

Connect with us

Published

9 seconds ago

 on

You’ve met Victoria Onyenwere of the former pair Shatoria (Shaun and Victoria)—the fashion-forward housemate in the Big Brother Naija house. But have you been introduced to Victoria, the globe-trotting travel enthusiast? A quick scroll through her Instagram reveals a world of wanderlust, showcasing the many destinations she’s explored. As a travel consultant, it’s no surprise that Victoria’s passion for travel runs deep.

When asked how she unwinds, Victoria shared, “I love travelling and researching potential destinations online. I also love going to the gym and watching movies.”

If you’re in need of inspiration for your next getaway, let Victoria’s adventures guide you. Explore the stunning destinations she’s visited below:

Atlantis Dunes in Capetown

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Victoria Onyenwere (@victoria_uvo)

Giza

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Victoria Onyenwere (@victoria_uvo)

Singapore

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Victoria Onyenwere (@victoria_uvo)

Byblos, Lebanon

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Victoria Onyenwere (@victoria_uvo)

Paris

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Victoria Onyenwere (@victoria_uvo)

Ibiza, Spain

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Victoria Onyenwere (@victoria_uvo)

Abu Dhabi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Victoria Onyenwere (@victoria_uvo)

Mauritius

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Victoria Onyenwere (@victoria_uvo)

Winter Island

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Victoria Onyenwere (@victoria_uvo)

Singapore

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Victoria Onyenwere (@victoria_uvo)

 

