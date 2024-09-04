Scoop
Victoria’s Travel Photos Are All the Destination Inspiration You Need | Life Before #BBNaija
You’ve met Victoria Onyenwere of the former pair Shatoria (Shaun and Victoria)—the fashion-forward housemate in the Big Brother Naija house. But have you been introduced to Victoria, the globe-trotting travel enthusiast? A quick scroll through her Instagram reveals a world of wanderlust, showcasing the many destinations she’s explored. As a travel consultant, it’s no surprise that Victoria’s passion for travel runs deep.
When asked how she unwinds, Victoria shared, “I love travelling and researching potential destinations online. I also love going to the gym and watching movies.”
If you’re in need of inspiration for your next getaway, let Victoria’s adventures guide you. Explore the stunning destinations she’s visited below:
Atlantis Dunes in Capetown
Giza
Singapore
Byblos, Lebanon
Paris
Ibiza, Spain
Abu Dhabi
Mauritius
Winter Island
Singapore
