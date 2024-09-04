Connect with us

Beauty Culture Style

The Stunning Guest Looks at Yhemo Lee and Tayo's Traditional Marriage | #TYLoveRocks24

Beauty BN TV Events Inspired Music News Relationships Style

Tems & Winne Harlow Unite in a Magical Black Girl Moment on Her 'Born in the Wild' Tour

Beauty BN TV Events Music News Style Sweet Spot

Neo Akpofure & Beauty Tukura Serve Couple Style Goals for MTV Base VMA Nominees Party [WATCH]

Beauty

Nigerian Artiste Recreates Queen Charlotte's Signature Hairdo With A Twist | WATCH

Beauty

Chidimma Adetshina Takes the Crown as Miss Universe Nigeria 2024

Beauty

Miss Universe Nigeria: 12 Times Mitchel Ukachukwu Showed Her Style Steeze

Beauty Style

Burna Boy Shines as African Giant in BOSS’s #BeYourOwnBOSS All-Stars Campaign

Beauty Style

You Have To See Tems' Distinctive Looks For "Born In The Wild" Tour Europe Edition

Beauty BN TV Inspired News Relationships Style

Beyonce Presents SirDavis: Moët Hennessy’s 1st Entirely Stateside Developed American Spirit

Beauty

Here’s Why the Pixie Cut Might Just Be the Hair Trend of the Summer

Beauty

The Stunning Guest Looks at Yhemo Lee and Tayo’s Traditional Marriage | #TYLoveRocks24

Avatar photo

Published

12 mins ago

 on

Hey BellaStylistas!

The traditional wedding of socialite and entertainer Yhemo Lee, and his fiancée, Tayo was not only a celebration of love but also a showcase of stunning fashion. The #TYLoveRocks24 ceremony was a dazzling display of style, where the guests truly embraced the spirit of fashion-forward elegance.

From bold and colourful ensembles to elegant and understated looks, Stylistas came with their A-game to celebrate them. Keep scrolling to explore some of our editors’ favourite looks from the event:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chiké (@officialchike)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (@kie_kie__)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neo Mobor Akpofure (@neo_akpofure)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Influencer Abike 🥂 (@papaya_ex)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Influencer Abike 🥂 (@papaya_ex)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by THE TEMINIKAN (@teminikan__)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adeola C Adeyemi 👑 (@diiadem)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adesewa (@adesewa_22)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ibironke Olubodun (@bigshugzz_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ibeh Anita (@aneeytarh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Christiana Kayode (@berbiedoll)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chedder😍 (@blackchedder)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by precious lot (@nifa_ni)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Benedicta Cookeygam (@boujee.beni)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abimbola Jegede (@abimbolajae)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fashion connoisseur (@kingferanmi__)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fashion connoisseur (@kingferanmi__)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by _lasosa By Pam Pam (@_lasosa)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ibironke Olubodun (@bigshugzz_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jael O Yakubu (@jaelxx_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Big $ T (@thoollar)

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Wisdom From Wakanda – Remembering King T’Challa

Pam Akpavie: Let There Be Space in Your Togetherness

What Happens When We Break Things to Pieces

The Cruciality of Big Brother Naija as a Reprieve to Societal Hardships

Dennis Isong: Does Infrastructure Influence the Nigerian Real Estate Sector?
css.php