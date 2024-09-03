Connect with us

Nigerian Influencer, Eni Popoola Rocked the US Open with Serena Williams, See Her Lewk

Tyla Was Radiant in 2000s Popstar Style at the Olympics Prelude, See Her Lewk

Fireboy DML & Lagbaja Create Magic in the "Back n Forth" Visuals

Tems & Winne Harlow Unite in a Magical Black Girl Moment on Her 'Born in the Wild' Tour

"Lisabi" Trailer Released—A First Look at the Epic Tale of Egba Resistance

Watch Tems Break Down Her Creative Process & Sneaker Style on Kick Game

Neo Akpofure & Beauty Tukura Serve Couple Style Goals for MTV Base VMA Nominees Party [WATCH]

Hilda Baci Talks Self-Care & Intentional Living on Episode 10 of "Spa With Osas"

Ada Ehi & Mercy Chinwo Deliver a Stirring Gospel Anthem with "Yes Sir"

Get Cooking with Telande World's Flavour-Packed Crab Sauce Recipe

1 hour ago

Nigerian-American beauty and lifestyle influencer, Eni Popoola made a stylish appearance at the US Open, joining tennis legend Serena Williams for a special event. The elegant duo joined forces with other beauty game-changers to celebrate the launch of a new lip gloss collection by Wyn and Ulta Beauty.

Eni’s fashion-forward look and infectious personality perfectly complemented the glamorous atmosphere of the event, making her a standout among the crowd. Check out her popping blue knitted jacket and offwhite look below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Get Ready with Eni

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

CREDITS

BellaStylista: @EniGivenSunday

Tank + skirt: @wardrobe.nyc
Shoes: @converse
Cardigan: @nojeansofficial
Purse: @chanelofficial
Sunnies: @celine
Fragrance: @nette.nyc + @parfumsdemarly

FOR SERENA
Hair: @angelameadowssalon
Makeup: @kilprity
Styling: @keshamcleod

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

