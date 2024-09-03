BN TV
Nigerian Influencer, Eni Popoola Rocked the US Open with Serena Williams, See Her Lewk
Nigerian-American beauty and lifestyle influencer, Eni Popoola made a stylish appearance at the US Open, joining tennis legend Serena Williams for a special event. The elegant duo joined forces with other beauty game-changers to celebrate the launch of a new lip gloss collection by Wyn and Ulta Beauty.
Eni’s fashion-forward look and infectious personality perfectly complemented the glamorous atmosphere of the event, making her a standout among the crowd. Check out her popping blue knitted jacket and offwhite look below:
Get Ready with Eni
CREDITS
BellaStylista: @EniGivenSunday
Tank + skirt: @wardrobe.nyc
Shoes: @converse
Cardigan: @nojeansofficial
Purse: @chanelofficial
Sunnies: @celine
Fragrance: @nette.nyc + @parfumsdemarly
FOR SERENA
Hair: @angelameadowssalon
Makeup: @kilprity
Styling: @keshamcleod