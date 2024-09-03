Nigerian Influencer, Eni Popoola Rocked the US Open with Serena Williams, See Her Lewk

Nigerian-American beauty and lifestyle influencer, Eni Popoola made a stylish appearance at the US Open, joining tennis legend Serena Williams for a special event. The elegant duo joined forces with other beauty game-changers to celebrate the launch of a new lip gloss collection by Wyn and Ulta Beauty.

Eni’s fashion-forward look and infectious personality perfectly complemented the glamorous atmosphere of the event, making her a standout among the crowd. Check out her popping blue knitted jacket and offwhite look below:

Get Ready with Eni

CREDITS

BellaStylista: @EniGivenSunday

Tank + skirt: @wardrobe.nyc

Shoes: @converse

Cardigan: @nojeansofficial

Purse: @chanelofficial

Sunnies: @celine

Fragrance: @nette.nyc + @parfumsdemarly

FOR SERENA

Hair: @angelameadowssalon

Makeup: @kilprity

Styling: @keshamcleod

