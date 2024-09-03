Connect with us

Tyla Was Radiant in 2000s Popstar Style at the Olympics Prelude, See Her Lewk

Tyla Was Radiant in 2000s Popstar Style at the Olympics Prelude, See Her Lewk

Grammy-award-winning South African singer and songwriter, Tyla channelled her inner Y2K baddie for the Prelude to the 2024 Olympic Games at Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris.

Clad in a velvet tracksuit from Louis Vuitton, the singer rocked the jacket unzipped revealing her toned abs and a black bra layered with gold chains. In nostalgic Y2K popstar style, she adorned the pants with a single gold chain around the waist.

Adding more hints of gold, she finished the look with a chunky gold choker, black pumps, a half-braided hairdo, and boldly lined lips, a 2000s classic beauty staple.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch her get ready with Vogue:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

