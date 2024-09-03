Tyla Was Radiant in 2000s Popstar Style at the Olympics Prelude, See Her Lewk

Grammy-award-winning South African singer and songwriter, Tyla channelled her inner Y2K baddie for the Prelude to the 2024 Olympic Games at Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris.

Clad in a velvet tracksuit from Louis Vuitton, the singer rocked the jacket unzipped revealing her toned abs and a black bra layered with gold chains. In nostalgic Y2K popstar style, she adorned the pants with a single gold chain around the waist.

Adding more hints of gold, she finished the look with a chunky gold choker, black pumps, a half-braided hairdo, and boldly lined lips, a 2000s classic beauty staple.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch her get ready with Vogue:

CREDITS

Bellastylista: @tyla

Video: @voguemagazine

