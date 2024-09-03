Connect with us

A New Era of Quality: Unveiling Hell Energy Drink in Nigeria with Shallipopi as its Brand Ambassador

Hell Energy, one of the leading authentic energy drink brands, has officially launched in Nigeria with Shallipopi as its brand ambassador. The partnership marks an exciting milestone for Hell Energy as it enters the energetic Nigerian market.

At the launch event, Hell Energy showcased its commitment to quality, authenticity, and sustainability. Key figures from the brand and its partners emphasised the unique selling points of Hell Energy.

Linek Ovie, Brand Manager for Hell Energy, stated,

Our goal is simple: to offer Nigerians a drink that stands on its own merit—no flashy promises, just pure, unfiltered quality.

Shallipopi, one of the chart-topping Afrobeats star known for his energetic performances and relatable lyrics, was unveiled as the brand ambassador. His authenticity and alignment with Hell Energy’s values make him the perfect fit to represent the brand in Nigeria.

Shallipopi expressed his excitement for the partnership, saying,

I’m thrilled to be associated with Hell Energy. It’s a brand that stands for quality and authenticity, values that I deeply resonate with.

Ignatius Akpabio, Chief Growth Officer at Hell Energy Nigeria, emphasised the platform’s role in ensuring that Hell Energy is not just available but accessible to everyone, everywhere across Nigeria. He said,

Our partnership with Hell Energy is a prime example of how we leverage our extensive network and market expertise to ensure that a brand is not just present but truly thriving in the market.

As part of its commitment to sustainability, Hell Energy uses eco-friendly packaging and prioritises energy efficiency in its production processes. The brand is also actively exploring new initiatives to reduce its environmental footprint. Bobo Ajudua of BFA Agency noted that the brand’s entry into Nigeria has inspired many other creative and sustainable ideas.

Hell Energy’s launch in Nigeria marks a significant step in its global expansion. With its focus on quality, authenticity, and sustainability, the brand is poised to make a lasting impact on the Nigerian energy drink market.

Sponsored Content

