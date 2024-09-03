Tems & Winne Harlow Unite in a Magical Black Girl Moment on Her ‘Born in the Wild’ Tour

Connect with us

2 hours ago

Girls’ Night, ever so LIT!

Canadian model and activist Winnie Harlow joined forces with Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Tems for an unforgettable night of girl power. The duo linked up during Tems’ Born in the Wild tour in the US, captivating audiences with their incredible energy and undeniable chemistry.

Tems showcased her signature style in a series of halterneck pant sets, while Winnie Harlow exuded playful charm in a bubble skirt, striped shirt, and knitted vest. Together, they celebrated black girl magic in a moment that got fans raving across borders. Swipe through the carousel below for a taste of it:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Beauty (@bellanaijabeauty)

Did she see Winnie vibing to that Tems sound?

Bellas: @winnieharlow and @temsbaby

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

