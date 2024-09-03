Tems & Winne Harlow Unite in a Magical Black Girl Moment on Her ‘Born in the Wild’ Tour

Girls’ Night, ever so LIT!

Canadian model and activist Winnie Harlow joined forces with Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Tems for an unforgettable night of girl power. The duo linked up during Tems’ “Born in the Wild“ tour in the US, captivating audiences with their incredible energy and undeniable chemistry.

Tems showcased her signature style in a series of halterneck pant sets, while Winnie Harlow exuded playful charm in a bubble skirt, striped shirt, and knitted vest. Together, they celebrated black girl magic in a moment that got fans raving across borders. Swipe through the carousel below for a taste of it:

Did she see Winnie vibing to that Tems sound?

