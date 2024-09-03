“Lisabi” Trailer Released—A First Look at the Epic Tale of Egba Resistance

The trailer for Adedimeji Lateef’s highly anticipated biopic “Lisabi” has been released, setting the stage for the first instalment, “Lisabi: The Uprising,” which will premiere on Netflix on September 27. The second part, “Lisabi: A Legend is Born,” is slated for release in January 2025.

“Lisabi” tells the compelling life story of Lisabi, a towering figure from Igbehin, originally hailing from the Egba village of Itoku. He famously led the Egba people in their struggle for independence from the oppressive rule of the Alaafin of Oyo, whose empire dominated much of Yorubaland.

The film stars Femi Adebayo Salami, Odunlade Adekola, Ibrahim Itele Yekini, Ibrahim Chattah, Juliana Olayode, Olumide Oworu, Mr Macaroni, Mo Bimpe, Eniola Ajao, Gabriel Afolayan, Liqouose Ajife, and Adedimeji Lateef himself.

Announcing the trailer, Adedimeji Lateef, who also serves as the executive producer, expressed his excitement for bringing this significant Yoruba legend to life on screen,

With excitement and joy, I present to you the official trailer of our blockbuster movie, LISABI – The Uprising. I can go on and on to tell you what we went through to make this happen but, today is about counting my blessings, I went from being the boy back stage to leading a galaxy of stars in bringing you this masterpiece. If you understand the consequences of condescending captivity, you’ll appreciate the power of freedom, this movie will show you what our heroes went through to gift us the liberty we enjoy today.

Watch the trailer below: