Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

"Lisabi" Trailer Released—A First Look at the Epic Tale of Egba Resistance

BN TV Music

Watch Tems Break Down Her Creative Process & Sneaker Style on Kick Game

Beauty BN TV Events Music News Style Sweet Spot

Neo Akpofure & Beauty Tukura Serve Couple Style Goals for MTV Base VMA Nominees Party [WATCH]

BN TV Living

Hilda Baci Talks Self-Care & Intentional Living on Episode 10 of "Spa With Osas"

BN TV Music

Ada Ehi & Mercy Chinwo Deliver a Stirring Gospel Anthem with "Yes Sir"

BN TV Cuisine

Get Cooking with Telande World's Flavour-Packed Crab Sauce Recipe

BN TV Music

Watch Angélique Kidjo & Davido Bring "Joy" to Life in Their New Visualiser

BN TV Music

CKay Returns with Playful New Single "Egwu Eji"

BN TV Music

Zlatan Ibile Turns Up the Vibes in His New Single "Till Thy Kingdom Come"

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Dianne Russet’s Feature Film "Love Notes" Starring Beverly Osu, Kunle Remi, Tina Mba & More

BN TV

“Lisabi” Trailer Released—A First Look at the Epic Tale of Egba Resistance

Avatar photo

Published

55 mins ago

 on

The trailer for Adedimeji Lateef’s highly anticipated biopic “Lisabi” has been released, setting the stage for the first instalment, “Lisabi: The Uprising,” which will premiere on Netflix on September 27. The second part, “Lisabi: A Legend is Born,” is slated for release in January 2025.

“Lisabi” tells the compelling life story of Lisabi, a towering figure from Igbehin, originally hailing from the Egba village of Itoku. He famously led the Egba people in their struggle for independence from the oppressive rule of the Alaafin of Oyo, whose empire dominated much of Yorubaland.

The film stars Femi Adebayo Salami, Odunlade Adekola, Ibrahim Itele YekiniIbrahim Chattah, Juliana Olayode, Olumide Oworu, Mr MacaroniMo Bimpe, Eniola Ajao, Gabriel Afolayan, Liqouose Ajife, and Adedimeji Lateef himself.

Announcing the trailer, Adedimeji Lateef, who also serves as the executive producer, expressed his excitement for bringing this significant Yoruba legend to life on screen,

With excitement and joy, I present to you the official trailer of our blockbuster movie, LISABI – The Uprising.

I can go on and on to tell you what we went through to make this happen but, today is about counting my blessings, I went from being the boy back stage to leading a galaxy of stars in bringing you this masterpiece.

If you understand the consequences of condescending captivity, you’ll appreciate the power of freedom, this movie will show you what our heroes went through to gift us the liberty we enjoy today.

Watch the trailer below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Wisdom From Wakanda – Remembering King T’Challa

Pam Akpavie: Let There Be Space in Your Togetherness

What Happens When We Break Things to Pieces

The Cruciality of Big Brother Naija as a Reprieve to Societal Hardships

Dennis Isong: Does Infrastructure Influence the Nigerian Real Estate Sector?
css.php