Watch Tems Break Down Her Creative Process & Sneaker Style on Kick Game

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

 on

Superstar singer Tems stopped by the Kick Game store in Covent Garden, London, for a sneaker shopping spree on the show hosted by Craig Mitch. As she explored the latest sneaker styles, Tems opened up about her music and creative process.

During the shopping session, she discussed her debut album, “Born In The Wild, revealing that she recorded 30 songs for the project, though not all made the final cut. Tems also shared why she chose to feature only two artists on the album and reflected on whether she consciously writes hit songs or if they naturally evolve into chart-toppers. She emphasised that her music goes beyond relationships, touching on broader themes about life.

Curious about which sneakers Tems ultimately chose? Watch the full video below to find out:

