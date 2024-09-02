Neo Akpofure & Beauty Tukura Serve Couple Style Goals for MTV Base VMA Nominees Party [WATCH]

Reality TV Star, Neo Mobor Akpofure, known for his good looks and incredibly high energy stepped out in matchy but classy style with his love, sensational brand influencer, Lawyer and Reality TV Star, Beauty Tukura for MTV Base West VMA Nominee Party wearing coordinating neutrals with a touch of red from Nigerian designers.

The 43rd Miss Nigeria, Beauty Tukura was spotted in Look 4 from Weiz Dhurm Franklyn‘s “Messengers“ Couture Collection.

The Masterpiece featured an opulent red crystal flounce mesh top, paired with a bleeding apple drape ivory silk skirt and an all-seeing oval eye purse, inspired by the biblical description of angels in the book of Ezekiel (10:12) and unveiled at its private Couture show last year; while Neo is dapper in a cowry-beaded Aso Oke and Akwete ensemble from Trax Apparel.

The beautiful couple were impeccably groomed and the event’s Afrobeats Royalty theme, swipe for premium fashion:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐁𝐄𝐀𝐔𝐓𝐘 𝐄𝐓𝐒𝐀N𝐘𝐈 𝐓𝐔𝐊𝐔𝐑𝐀 (@beautytukura)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neo Mobor Akpofure (@neo_akpofure)

Get Ready with Neo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neo Mobor Akpofure (@neo_akpofure)

CREDITS

BellaStylistas: @neo_akpofure & @beautytukura

FOR NEO AKPOFURE

Outfit: @trax_apparel

Stylist: @markodiete

FOR BEAUTY TUKURA

Outfit: @weizdhurmfranklyn

Stylist: @dahmola

Makeup: @bridgys_faces

Photos: @chuchuojekwe

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!