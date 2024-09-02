Celebrating Wellness, Comfort, and Community: Welcome the Fluidé Home Experience to Abuja!

Fluidé Homes, the renowned brand dedicated to elevating the everyday living experience, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new Experience Center in Abuja. Located at 8 Tarkwa Crescent, Wuse 2, the centre is a haven for those seeking exceptional bedding, bath, and home goods.

On August 23, 2023, Fluidé Homes hosted a memorable launch event that brought together esteemed guests, including the Swedish Ambassador, Annika Hahn-Englund, and other dignitaries.

The event showcased the brand’s latest product collection, featuring luxurious mattresses, stylish bed frames, cozy toppers, functional coffee stools, and comfortable chairs.

At the event, the CEO, of Fluidé Homes, Miracle Onuoha, said,

We’re thrilled to see all of you come out and support the opening of our new Abuja Experience Center! This store opening is more than just a new location; it marks a new chapter in our journey to build a community of wellness-conscious individuals. At Fluidé Homes, we’re passionate about wellness and creating comfortable spaces that promote a healthy and balanced lifestyle. So, whether you’re looking to upgrade your sleep or simply relax in style, we look forward to welcoming everyone to our new store and continuing this journey together.

More than just a product showcase, the launch event celebrated Fluidé Homes’ commitment to wellness and community. Attendees were immersed in a warm and inviting atmosphere, reflecting the brand’s dedication to creating a sanctuary of comfort and tranquillity.

The new Experience Center invites customers to explore Fluidé Homes’ offerings firsthand, experiencing the exceptional quality and craftsmanship that sets the brand apart.

Discover the Fluidé Homes’ Difference; Visit the new Experience Center in Abuja to:

Explore their latest collection of bedding, bath, and home goods.

Experience the unparalleled comfort and quality of our products.

Discover how Fluidé Home can elevate your living space.

For more information, visit the website and stay connected with Fluidé Homes on Instagram, Facebook and X(Twitter)

Sponsored Content