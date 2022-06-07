Connect with us

Fluidé Homes Celebrated its Anniversary and Store Launch on June 4th | See Highlights

Fluidé Homes is pleased to announce the official opening of its flagship store located in Lekki Lagos.The new store located at 12a Emma Abimbola Cole, Lekki Phase One has officially started receiving walk-in clients.

Following over two years of online operations and supplying premium beddings and bath products to its fast-growing clientele, Fluidé Homes is glad to welcome clients to come have a first-hand experience of its products and feel their quality.

The interior design of its store takes inspiration from The HITGallery, an elegant boutique located in the Times Square shopping center in Hong Kong.

The store features several bedding, bath, and Homes goods products from Egyptian cotton bed sheets, super soft and highly absorbent Egyptian and Turkish Towels, all-season luxury duvets, mattress and pillow protectors, floor mats, throw pillows, mattress toppers, spa slippers, home fragrance, and other must-have homes goods and essentials.

The new store in itself offers a sophisticated environment, reflecting Fluidé Homes’s house codes of minimalism, fluidity, intentionality, timeless elegance, and luxury.

Outline of Fluide Homes Flagship Store.

Name – Fluide Homes

Location -Buoy 9 Mall. 12a Emma　Abimbola Cole. Lekki Phase One

Opening – June 4, 2022

Opening Hours – 10:am – 7:00pm Monday – Saturday

Floor – First Floor (Through the left entrance)

Products – Bedsheets, Pillows, Duvets, Toppers, Home Fragrance, Floor Mats, Towels, Bath Robes

[email protected]

