Connect with us

Events

Olubukola Bolarinde Presents 106 Expressions; A Solo Art Exhibition | June 10th

Events

ICYMI: Check Out Some Fun Highlights from the Captain Morgan Treasure Land Party

Events Promotions

Access Bank is Championing the Growth of SMEs as it provides Access to Funds, Markets & Knowledge

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

#EmpireSundown: Empire hosts inaugural Event to Mark Its achievements and Celebrate African Excellence

Events

Everything that went Down at the Magnificent 7 III by A Bar Called Paper and Monkey Shoulder

Events

Here is how Lush Hair Turned Up for the 44th Anniversary of Nigerian Association of Hairdressers, Barbers and Cosmetologists

Events

YAW & Ogbolor to Hold Satirical Stage Play "PO!" | June 10th - 12th

Events Promotions

Leadway sets out to Promote SME Growth and Creativity at the 5th Edition of Lagos Leather Fair

Events

Pastor Bolaji Idowu and Apostle Tomi Arayomi Host Creative Professionals to a Media & Entertainment Conversation Dinner

Events

Olubukola Bolarinde Presents 106 Expressions; A Solo Art Exhibition | June 10th

An immersive art exhibition that celebrates African heritage

Published

28 mins ago

 on

CEO of Yellow Dot, a leading creative curation/production company, Olubukola Bolarinde, will be having a solo art exhibition on Friday, June 10.

The art exhibition curated by foremost culture and art custodian Nike Davies-Okundaye will feature more than 80 artworks by the self-taught artist and architect. A fashion display of 20 curated pieces developed with notable fashion designers.

The exhibition will be crowned by the event itself, taking place on Bolarinde’s natural habitat – a construction site in Eko Atlantic City.

Date: Friday, June 10, 2022

Time: 4 PM

Venue: A&A Tower, Arkland Construction

Eko Atlantic City.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

Titilayo Olurin: Are You Guilty of Job Hopping?

Food Blogger Yasmine Fofana wants Africa to be the Go-To for Foodies

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Improve your Life By Making Little Changes Every Day

Dear Parents, Can We Stop Bleaching Our Children’s Skins?

Mike Hunder: Avoid These Mistakes If You Want to Succeed in the Pig Farming Business
css.php