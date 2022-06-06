Olubukola Bolarinde Presents 106 Expressions; A Solo Art Exhibition | June 10th

CEO of Yellow Dot, a leading creative curation/production company, Olubukola Bolarinde, will be having a solo art exhibition on Friday, June 10.

The art exhibition curated by foremost culture and art custodian Nike Davies-Okundaye will feature more than 80 artworks by the self-taught artist and architect. A fashion display of 20 curated pieces developed with notable fashion designers.

The exhibition will be crowned by the event itself, taking place on Bolarinde’s natural habitat – a construction site in Eko Atlantic City.

Date: Friday, June 10, 2022

Time: 4 PM

Venue: A&A Tower, Arkland Construction

Eko Atlantic City.

