Olubukola Bolarinde Presents 106 Expressions; A Solo Art Exhibition | June 10th
An immersive art exhibition that celebrates African heritage
CEO of Yellow Dot, a leading creative curation/production company, Olubukola Bolarinde, will be having a solo art exhibition on Friday, June 10.
The art exhibition curated by foremost culture and art custodian Nike Davies-Okundaye will feature more than 80 artworks by the self-taught artist and architect. A fashion display of 20 curated pieces developed with notable fashion designers.
The exhibition will be crowned by the event itself, taking place on Bolarinde’s natural habitat – a construction site in Eko Atlantic City.
Date: Friday, June 10, 2022
Time: 4 PM
Venue: A&A Tower, Arkland Construction
Eko Atlantic City.
