Access Bank is Championing the Growth of SMEs as it provides Access to Funds, Markets & Knowledge

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

#EmpireSundown: Empire hosts inaugural Event to Mark Its achievements and Celebrate African Excellence

Everything that went Down at the Magnificent 7 III by A Bar Called Paper and Monkey Shoulder

Here is how Lush Hair Turned Up for the 44th Anniversary of Nigerian Association of Hairdressers, Barbers and Cosmetologists

YAW & Ogbolor to Hold Satirical Stage Play "PO!" | June 10th - 12th

Leadway sets out to Promote SME Growth and Creativity at the 5th Edition of Lagos Leather Fair

Pastor Bolaji Idowu and Apostle Tomi Arayomi Host Creative Professionals to a Media & Entertainment Conversation Dinner

Yves Rocher Nigeria Launches a New Boutique Store in Exquisite Style

ICYMI: Check Out Some Fun Highlights from the Captain Morgan Treasure Land Party

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Recently, one of the world’s most desired rum, Captain Morgan, treated play advocates, creatives, and party enthusiasts to a night of fun at the launch of Captain Morgan Gold with a Treasure Land party at Wave Beach, Lagos.

Wave Beach was transformed into a Treasure Land colored with music, beach games and delicious hors d’oeuvre – each offering a twist to the unique experience. Treasure Land adventurers were pampered with special palm readings, cozy on-site masseuse, Rhum and row, synchronized dance, and photo sessions with the Captain; while enjoying Captain Morgan-infused cocktails and frozen dessert at the beachfront.

The vivacious sounds of Reekado Banks combined with the thrilling performances from DJ Kaywise, DJ Titanium, and DJ Anonymous also fueled the crowd’s excitement from start to finish. The highlight of the soiree was the Captain Bar where mixologists served Captain’s special Cranberry Mule, Sun-kissed Captain, Captain & Cola cocktails made with the sensational taste of Captain Morgan Gold.

Party rockers and their crew truly got the opportunity to explore Captain’s secret mix of delightful spices and flavors, locally produced and expertly blended to create that delicious taste as rich as a pocketful of gold coins. It was truly an unforgettable experience serving the perfect blend of music, rum, and games.

For more information on the Captain, the deliciously golden and ultra-smooth premium spirit drink that is enjoyed worldwide, and the fun and the adventure of the treasure land party attendees, follow @captainmorganng on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

Relive sensational moments from the experience through the photos below!

Sponsored Content

