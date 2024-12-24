Feel the Joy of the Season with Enioluwa Adeoluwa’s “A Christmas Special”

Connect with us

BN TV

It’s no surprise that Enioluwa Adeoluwa can act, and we already know he can sing—but who knew he could also play the flute? Christmas truly is the season of surprises! Enioluwa gifted us with yet another treat through his festive musical production, “A Special Christmas.”

And what’s Christmas without music?

“A Special Christmas” invites you to fully embrace the holiday spirit with 10 beautifully performed tracks, including timeless classics like “Mary Did You Know?” “O Holy Night,” “Long Time Ago in Bethlehem,” “Go Tell It On The Mountain,” and a beloved Naija favourite, “Odun Lo Sopin” by D.A. Fasoyin.

This magical production features captivating performances from stars like Waje, Chee, Timi Dakolo, Reekado Banks, Kate Henshaw, Tomi Ojo, Tobe Ugeh, Pelumi Deborah, Chef T of Diary of A Kitchen Lover, Folashade Banks (Mama Deaola) and more.

If you’re looking for something new to add to your Christmas playlist, “A Special Christmas” is a must-have. Dive into the holiday cheer and enjoy the music below

