Make Christmas Breakfast Special with Uzoms Kitchen’s Coconut Irish Potato Wedges

It’s one day to Christmas. And if you’re like us, you’re probably wondering what to make for Christmas breakfast – you know, before the legendary jollof rice, haha. Christmas mornings deserve a meal that feels just as festive as the day itself and Uzoms Kitchen has shared her coconut Irish potato wedges, a simple yet flavourful recipe that’s perfect for breakfast and easy to recreate.

She begins by washing and cutting Irish potatoes into bite-sized pieces. The potatoes are cooked in a pot with coconut milk, black pepper, garlic, seasoning, and basil leaves. Once they’re almost fully cooked, the liquid is drained, and a baking rack is prepped with oil to keep the potatoes from sticking. The potatoes are spread out, sprinkled with chilli flakes, Cajun spice, and paprika, mixed thoroughly, and roasted in the oven for 15 minutes.

While the wedges roast, she prepares her eggs by adding cooking cream and seasoning before frying them in butter for a rich finish. Once done, the dish is plated and ready to serve.

See how she makes it below: