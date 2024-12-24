Mo Abudu’s Sparkly Glam is Serving Christmas Chic | See Photos

Connect with us

Beauty

“Hello beautiful people!” You know when Mo Abudu kicks off her Instagram posts like this, with her signature greeting, you know something exciting is coming—be it fabulous news or stunning photos of herself. And this time, it’s the latter!

Over the weekend, the 60-year-old media mogul stepped out for a friend’s birthday party, and she didn’t hold back on the glam. She rocked a stunning two-piece look: hand-beaded silver-stoned shorts paired with a sleek black corset top.

To top it off, Mo added silver accessories, a sparkling black-and-silver purse, and glittery heeled pumps that tied the whole outfit together. Let’s just say she was giving major “live, love, and sparkle” energy—and we loved every bit of it.

Captioning her post with the perfect holiday vibe, she wrote: “It’s Christmas! Live, love, laugh, and sparkle your way through the day. I’m doing just that!”

Check out the gorgeous photos below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)

