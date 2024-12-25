Connect with us

Ciara & Russell Wilson Celebrate Christmas in Style with Their Picture-Perfect Family | See Photo

Russell Wilson and Ciara know how to put on a show—and how to capture stunning family moments. The Grammy Award-winning singer and her husband, the American professional quarterback, are in the festive spirit with their newly-released Christmas family photo.

It’s that time of year when celebrities bless us with stunning Christmas photos, and the Wilsons are no exception. Dressed in chic all-black outfits with subtle touches of white, the family posed against a gorgeous bookshelf backdrop.

From left to right in the photo are Future Zahir, 10, Russell Wilson, Sienna Princess, 7, Ciara holding baby Amora Princess, who just turned one, and Win Harrison, 4.

The family captioned their photos, “Merry Christmas! Love, The Wilsons 🖤🎄.”

See the photos below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

