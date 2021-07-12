Ciara & Russell Wilson Are In Full Baecation Mode

Ciara and Russell Wilson are enjoying some well-deserved bae time together.

The couple jetted off to Venice to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary, and according to Ciara, it all started when Russell told her to “pack your bags… We’re going to Italy.”

Since they landed, the true fun began with them basking in the sunshine, taking in the sights of the city and taking in some breathtaking views.

They’ve been sharing their amazing moments on Instagram. What a romantic baecation for the couple. Check on it!

1

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson)

2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson)

3

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson)

4

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson)

5

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)