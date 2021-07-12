Connect with us

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Ciara & Russell Wilson Are In Full Baecation Mode

Relationships Scoop

10 Times #BBNaija's Neo & Vee Gave Us Aww-Worthy Moments😍

Features Relationships Sweet Spot

#FathersDay: Moradeke's Father is Her One True Friend

Features Relationships Sweet Spot

#FathersDay: If 'Awesome' Was a Person, It Would Be Esther's Father

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

First Look at Toyin Lawani & Segun Wealth's Traditional Wedding | #TheArtistAndHisMuse2021

BN TV Relationships

Akah & Claire's Tips on "Making Long Distance Relationships Work"

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships Scoop

Catch Up on ALL Four Episodes of "Blue Therapy"

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

It’s a Double Celebration for Fela Durotoye as he Marks 20th Wedding Anniversary on his 50th Birthday!

Relationships Sweet Spot

Williams Uchemba & His Queen Brunella were Couple Goals at the Premiere of "Mamba's Diamond"

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

#Falexx2021: Alexx Ekubo & Fancy Acholonu set November 20th & 27th as Wedding Date

Relationships

Ciara & Russell Wilson Are In Full Baecation Mode

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Ciara and Russell Wilson are enjoying some well-deserved bae time together.

The couple jetted off to Venice to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary, and according to Ciara, it all started when Russell told her to “pack your bags… We’re going to Italy.”

Since they landed, the true fun began with them basking in the sunshine, taking in the sights of the city and taking in some breathtaking views.

They’ve been sharing their amazing moments on Instagram. What a romantic baecation for the couple. Check on it!

1

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson)

 

2

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson)

3

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson)

4

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson)

5

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Eniola Olaosebikan: Why Do We Fear Death?

Mfonobong Inyang: Negotiating With your Clients in a Language They Will Understand

Wunmi Adelusi: The Importance of Collaborating With Your Colleagues

Smart Emmanuel: What To Do When We Experience Tough Times 

Firecracker Toyeen: Road Constructions in Lagos Are Causing Too Many Accidents
Advertisement
css.php