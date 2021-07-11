And the WINNER of Nigerian Idol 2021 is... Kingdom!



After an intense battle which lasted several weeks, Kingdom Krosiede has emerged winner of the Nigerian Idol competition this year!

He’ll be walking away with a cash prize of N30 million, a brand new SUV, 6-track EP recording deal, 3 music videos included, an all-expense-paid trip to Seychelles, a weekend getaway to Dubai for 2.

Watch the moment he was announced winner here:

If you missed the finale, watch updates on our Instagram:

