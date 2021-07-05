Remember His Legacy: 5 Throwback Tracks by Sound Sultan



Sound Sultan, the groundbreaking singer, rapper, and songwriter passed away this Sunday, July 11, 2021 at the age of 44.

In 2000, he released “Mathematics (Jagbajantis)” his first song. Kennis Music signed him after he released many tracks independently and appeared in hit songs by other singers.

In 2001, he dropped his first studio album “Kpseeeeeeew”. Four years after his album in 2016 “Out of The Box”, he dropped his eight (and last) studio album “8th Wondah”.

To remember his legacy, BellaNaija rounded up our favorite Sound Sultan throwback singles. See below:

Mathematics (Jagbajantis)

Ole (Bushmeat)

Motherland

Natural Something

Monsura