Sound Sultan Has Passed Away 💔

Published

54 mins ago

 on


Veteran artiste, Olanrewaju Fasasi popularly known by his stage name, Sound Sultan has died. He was 44 years old.

His manager, Efe Omoregbe announced this on his Instagram today. “It is with heavy heart that we announce the passing of multitalented veteran singer, rapper, songwriter, Olanrewaju Fasasi aka Sound Sultan,” the post signed by the Fasasi family stated. They shared he’s been battling angioimmuoblastic t-cell lymphoma.

The “Jagbajantis” singer will be greatly missed.

See his family’s full statement below:

