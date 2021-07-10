From Ramsey Nouah to Olumide Akpata & Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde – Everybody Was At RMD’s 60th Birthday Bash

It’s official: Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) is 60 years old, fantastic, and enjoying his finest life.

Celebrating a milestone birthday is a huge deal for anyone, but when you’re one of the world’s biggest celebrities, it’s either go big or go home—and RMD opted to go larger than ever.

When the Nollywood icon turned 6-0 during the week, everyone took a moment to celebrate him. Everyone came together to celebrate him at his birthday party, and we mean everyone. From to Oba Alayeluwa Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Olumide Akpata the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dele Momodu, Rev Esther Ajayi, along with the likes of Mo Abudu, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Kate Henshaw, Ramsey Nouah and his wife Jumobi Adegbesan-Damijo, it seemed the entire Nollywood industry world was in attendance.

Check out the photos below:

Photo Credit: Libran Eye Photography