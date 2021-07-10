Connect with us

Events Movies & TV Scoop

From Ramsey Nouah to Olumide Akpata & Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde - Everybody Was At RMD’s 60th Birthday Bash

BN TV Events Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: A Summary of Everything You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Events Living Promotions Scoop

Sunky O lifestyle company launched with a boundary pushing party in Lagos! Click for the Vibe & Moments

Events Living Promotions

What's your plan for Friday night? Grills & Vibes at Seattle Residences and Spa's Good Life Restaurant

Events Movies & TV Nollywood Promotions

Jim Iyke makes his debut as a Producer in BAD COMMENTS movie coming soon to Cinemas

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events News Promotions Weddings

Planning your event is now EASY with Send Invites Nigeria

Events Music

Tope Alabi, Sinach & Frank Edwards to Minister at Tim Godfrey's "Fearless Devotion" Concert | July 11th

Events Promotions

Stars, Tech & Selfies! All About the Phantom X Launch in Lagos with 2Baba, Linda Ikeji, Mercy Johnson & More

Events News

Second Edition of 9mobile's Health Talk Series focused on Hypertension

Events

From Ramsey Nouah to Olumide Akpata & Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde – Everybody Was At RMD’s 60th Birthday Bash

Published

5 mins ago

 on

It’s official: Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) is 60 years old, fantastic, and enjoying his finest life.

Celebrating a milestone birthday is a huge deal for anyone, but when you’re one of the world’s biggest celebrities, it’s either go big or go home—and RMD opted to go larger than ever.

When the Nollywood icon turned 6-0 during the week, everyone took a moment to celebrate him. Everyone came together to celebrate him at his birthday party, and we mean everyone. From to Oba Alayeluwa Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Olumide Akpata the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dele Momodu, Rev Esther Ajayi, along with the likes of Mo Abudu, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Kate Henshaw, Ramsey Nouah and his wife Jumobi Adegbesan-Damijo, it seemed the entire Nollywood industry world was in attendance.

Check out the photos below:

Photo Credit: Libran Eye Photography

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Negotiating With your Clients in a Language They Will Understand

Wunmi Adelusi: The Importance of Collaborating With Your Colleagues

Smart Emmanuel: What To Do When We Experience Tough Times 

Firecracker Toyeen: Road Constructions in Lagos Are Causing Too Many Accidents

BN Hot Topic: Would You be Offended if Your Friend ‘Japa-ed’ Without Telling You?
Advertisement
css.php