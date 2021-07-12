Moelogo’s Upcoming Project “I The EP” features Bella Shmurda, Adekunle Gold & Laycon

British-Nigerian soul artist, Moelogo has released the official tracklist for his next project.

The project titled “ItheEP” houses 11 tracks featuring artists such as Adekunle Gold, LAX, The Cavemen, Alpha Ojini, QDOT, Bella Shmurda, Ria Sean, Krishane, Reekado Banks, and Laycon. It is set to launch on July 30, 2021.

“ItheEP” is the third and final instalment of the trilogy project, which began with “Me” and “Myself” last year.

In announcing the tracklist on Monday, July 12, 2021, the singer thanked everyone who helped him with the album and urged his fans to pre-order it so they could be among the first to hear it when it was released.

He expressed himself as follows:

TRACKLIST FOR #ITheEP A big shoutout to everyone who is a part of this project. Every song means something different to me & I cannot wait to share with you all. From the features, production to the team. I appreciate every one of you. Magic has been created.

30/07/21

Keep pre-adding & pre-ordering 🙏🏾 Link in my bio 〽️

Production: @bayozmuzik @iamjaeeaux @prodbysm @sesstheprblm @tyta_nium @isthatfoot @pianop1 @raheembale @fiokee @b.ylinxsingsong @iam_horsh @clemzyondbeat