The Second Live Show of “The Voice Nigeria” Season 3 Was Nothing Short of Amazing | Watch

It’s the second of the live shows and the talents brought the heat.

It was another great episode of “The Voice Nigeria“. So many electrifying performances and sensational singing as the live shows kicked off.

Watch the amazing performances by your faves.

Naomi Mac – I Will Always Love You

Naomi Mac gives a beautiful performance of the classic “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston.

Anu – This is Me

Anu delivers a wonderful performance of The Greatest Showman’s “This is Me”.

Kitay – Ada Ada

Watch Kitay deliver some traditional flavors with his amazing performance of Flavour’s “Ada Ada”.

Eazzie – I Want to Know What Love Is

Watch Eazzie’s beautiful performance of “I Want To Know What Love Is” by Foreigner.

Nuel Ayo – Eye Adaba

Nuel Ayo gives a heartfelt performance of Asa’s “Eye Adaba.”

Dapo – Fall In Love

Watch Dapo’s vibrant performance of Fall In Love by D’Banj.

KPee – Lady

Watch KPee’s awesome performance of Rema’s “Lady”.

Esther Benyeogo – Never Enough

Watch Esther’s amazing performance of The Greatest Showman’s “Never Enough.”