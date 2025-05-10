Falz Flips the Script on Fame, Love & Power in His New Single “Round of Applause”

Falz is gearing up for the release of his sixth studio album, “The Feast,” dropping at the end of the month. To set the tone, he’s offering a taste of what’s to come with a new single, “Round of Applause.”

“Round of Applause” is layered and thoughtful, yet light on its feet — a mix of wit, confidence and social awareness, wrapped in Falz’s unmistakable charm.

In it, Falz asserts his pride and sharp wit, navigating love, politics, fame, and the desire for ease in a society where rest and joy are radical. It’s a song about owning your power, loving freely, calling out the mess, and still choosing pleasure.

The video adds another dimension, a beautiful nod to African identity, evoking the richness of the continent’s many cultures. It ties into the wider themes of the forthcoming album, which promises to explore heritage, expression, and what it means to truly live.

Listen and watch the music video below: