Falz Flips the Script on Fame, Love & Power in His New Single "Round of Applause"

Taraji P. Henson Served Dance, Drama & Leather at the Spirit Tunnel

Mo Bimpe & Lateef Adedimeji Talk AMVCA Nominations and Rooting for Each Other Always

Watch Ayra Starr and Wizkid Turn Up the Heat in "Gimme Dat"

Can a Breakup Define Your Life? Toyosi & Daniel Etim Effiong Discuss the Path to Healing After Heartbreak

BNXN's "Cutesy" Is for Anyone Who's Ever Fallen Hard and Fast | Watch Video

Butter, Spice & Everything Nice: Raphiat's Chicken Curry & Rice Recipe Is the Comfort Food We're Craving

Watch Jay On-Air, Kate Henshaw & Omowunmi Dada in a Tense Mother-in-Law Episode of "The Finished Man"

Damson Idris Pulled Up in a Race Car, Unzipped a Suit & Gave Us Culture at the Met Gala

David Oyelowo Hit the Spirit Tunnel Like a Star and Danced All the Way In

Falz Flips the Script on Fame, Love & Power in His New Single “Round of Applause”

“Round of Applause” by Falz is a statement on owning your power and navigating fame, love, and pleasure with wit and confidence, ahead of his upcoming album “The Feast.”
Photo Credit: Falz/Instagram

Falz is gearing up for the release of his sixth studio album, The Feast,” dropping at the end of the month. To set the tone, he’s offering a taste of what’s to come with a new single, “Round of Applause.”

“Round of Applause” is layered and thoughtful, yet light on its feet — a mix of wit, confidence and social awareness, wrapped in Falz’s unmistakable charm.

In it, Falz asserts his pride and sharp wit, navigating love, politics, fame, and the desire for ease in a society where rest and joy are radical. It’s a song about owning your power, loving freely, calling out the mess, and still choosing pleasure.

The video adds another dimension, a beautiful nod to African identity, evoking the richness of the continent’s many cultures. It ties into the wider themes of the forthcoming album, which promises to explore heritage, expression, and what it means to truly live.

Listen and watch the music video below:

