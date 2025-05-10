Connect with us

Taraji P. Henson Served Dance, Drama & Leather at the Spirit Tunnel

BN TV

Taraji P. Henson brought charisma and play to a spontaneous dance moment in the Spirit Tunnel on The Jennifer Hudson Show, reminding us why she’s a performer rooted in joy, power, and presence.
Another day, another Spirit Tunnel dance, and this time, it’s none other than Hollywood royalty, Taraji P. Henson, giving us a moment to remember. The beloved actress brought her energy and signature flair to the tunnel, and let’s just say… we were cheering.

Dressed in a mini, black, high-shine, patent leather-style dress with a plunging neckline and a playful skater-style skirt, Taraji looked every bit the star. She paired the outfit with sheer black tights and thigh-high, high-heeled boots — and from the moment she stepped into the tunnel, she lit up the space. With a beaming smile, she raised her hands to her hair, snapped her fingers, twirled, and danced — giving the crowd exactly what they came for.

It was a spontaneous and joy-filled moment, and in her conversation with Jennifer Hudson afterwards, Taraji shared a personal story that added even more depth to her appearance. She opened up about having her son while in college at the age of 24, and how she still managed to push through and finish her final exams.

This episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show is one you’ll want to catch.

Watch her dance below

