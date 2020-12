Moelogo comes through with his much-anticipated second EP “Myself”

I am more than happy to annouce that the next volume of my 3 part series is OUT NOW.

The artwork is pretty self explanatory. I’m just filling all the voids with music that means something to me.

The 6-track EP features Incisive and M.anifest. Production credits go to Priime, Bayoz Muzik and Raheem Bale.

Listen to the EP below: