Listen to Mohbad’s New EP “Light” feat. Davido, Naira Marley & Lil Kesh

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Fast-rising artist Mohbad has released his new extended playlist titled “Light”. He says,

SORRY have been a typical bad boy, Till my Music became the MARLIANS ANTHEM, girls plenty for my case tori PONMO won fe somi di OMOKOMO 🤦🏾‍♂️ anyways ONCE DEBE na always 😌 even tho this life na bitch I like am like dat, I hear say cuz of me CINDERELLA go astray FATHER ABRAHAM no fit save am, 🤷🏽‍♂️ as rough as 2020 be sha I try bring you THE LIGHT but don’t forget nobody HOLY!

#LightTheEp Out 18th of December! @nairamarley @lilkeshofficial @davido
Thanks for going through this creative process with me.
To my fanbase, this EP is my way of paying back all the supports! Get ready to stream it. 💙
MarlianDecember2Remember

The EP features Afrobeats stars like Davido, Naira Marley and Lil Kesh. The 8-track EP was executive produced by Naira Marly and production credits go to SB, Rexxie, P.Beat and Austin Sinister.

Listen to the EP below:

