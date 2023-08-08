Ciara Is Pregnant!

Congrats are in order for Ciara, who just announced that she is pregnant with her fourth child.

The singer took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share the exciting news in a video announcement on Instagram, filmed by her husband and Denver Broncos quarterback, Russell Wilson. “You look at me like that again; we make another kid… You, my heart, I’m your rib” 🥰😘❤️,” she captioned the black-and-white video, where she dances in front of a pool and turns to show her bump.

This would be the third baby for Ciara and Russell Wilson as they are already proud parents to their 3-year-old son, Win, and 6-year-old daughter, Sienna Princess. Ciara is also the mother of a 9-year-old son, Future Zahir, whom she co-parents with rapper Future.