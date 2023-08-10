Uzo Aduba’s Baby Is Almost Here!

Connect with us

Nigerian-American actress Uzo Aduba has shared the first photos from her baby shower. The actress posted photos of her and her husband, Robert Sweeting, cutting a cake and celebrating the expected arrival of Baby Sweeting on her Instagram page.

She also indicated that her beautiful pink dress was not a hint of the baby’s gender. She wrote, “Our Baby Shower. It was such an amazing feeling to have our families host a baby shower for us and to spend great time with our loved ones. Robert and I get more and more excited every day. To our friends and family: thank you for sharing this journey with us and for making sure this baby knows just how loved they already are. We had a good time! p.s. This dress choice is hinting at nothing. I honestly just liked the colour.”

The actress announced that she was expecting a baby in June 2023.

See post below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Uzo Aduba (@uzoaduba)

Photo Credit: @uzoaduba

