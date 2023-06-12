

Nigerian-born American actress Uzo Aduba is expecting a baby with her husband Robert Sweeting.

The “Orange Is the New Black” star shared the wonderful news in an Instagram post she captioned, “What a blessing. My husband Robert and I are so happy to enter this next chapter together as parents. I am beyond excited. I get to be someone’s Mommy! I know as the three of us continue to grow, our only, ONLY goal will be to love you, little one. My goodness. Look what God has done.”

See the post below: