Uzo Aduba Is Expecting A Baby!

YAPPI - Here's How to Become a Master in Animation for Free & Get Global Work Opportunities

Davido talks about "Timeless" Album & Losing His Voice as He Covers NATIVE Now!

All the Times We Spotted Burna Boy, Tems, Tiwa Savage in Robert Wun

Abdul Tijani-Ahmed Reveals His Secret Ingredient for Success, Writing 'Brotherhood' Script & Acting in 'Ricordi'

Ayra Starr & Omah Lay Join Wizkid on the "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" Soundtrack Deluxe

Mikano Motors Partners with Trendupp Awards 2023, Offers Exclusive Car Prize for 'Force of Influence' Category

All The Must-See Moments From Lilian's Trip to Kigali for Africa Soft Power Summit 2023

This "Okrika Stylist" Vincent Ebuka Wants You to Embrace Thrifting

Meet Swazzi, the Fashion Stylist Behind Maria, Nini, Neo, Chiké, Asake's Iconic Looks

Uzo Aduba Is Expecting A Baby!

Published

3 hours ago

Nigerian-born American actress Uzo Aduba is expecting a baby with her husband Robert Sweeting.

The “Orange Is the New Black” star shared the wonderful news in an Instagram post she captioned, “What a blessing. My husband Robert and I are so happy to enter this next chapter together as parents. I am beyond excited. I get to be someone’s Mommy! I know as the three of us continue to grow, our only, ONLY goal will be to love you, little one. My goodness. Look what God has done.”

A post shared by Uzo Aduba (@uzoaduba)

