Chimezie Imo’s “Strawberry Chinny” Lands World Premiere at Essence Film Festival

Actor and film producer Chimezie Imo is gearing up for a major moment. His debut production, “Strawberry Chinny,” is primed for its world premiere at the prestigious Essence Film Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana. It will be showcased in the “Cultural Connections” section of the festival from July 4th to July 7th.

For Chimezie, this selection marks a monumental moment. “To have our debut film selected at the Essence Film Festival feels like a step in the right direction for my company, Vox Cinematic Films,” he tells ShockNG.

Directed by Cheta Chukwu and co-produced by a team including Kele, Ngozi Okafor, and Chimezie himself, “Strawberry Chinny” follows the story of an irrational heartbroken makeup artist who, after being dumped by her boyfriend, navigates a complicated living arrangement with her best friend. It stars Genoveva Umeh, Modola Osifuwa, Obehi Aburime and Chimezie Imo.

“The heart of “Strawberry Chinny” lies in its reliability, explains Cheta. “We aimed to create characters that feel like old friends, inviting the audience to laugh, cry, and reflect on their own journey.”

Watch the trailer below: