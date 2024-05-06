Connect with us

Chimezie Imo's "Strawberry Chinny" Lands World Premiere at Essence Film Festival

Dennis Osadebe Talks the Business of Art on Culture Custodians’ New Show "Business And Booze"

Tobi Familusi Shares His Success Story as A Real Estate Broker in the UAE on "The Road To Success" Podcast

Fejiro Goes on a Date with an Alhaji in Episode 5 of "Manless" | Watch

New Video: Boy Spyce - You (Rum & Schnapp)

Becoming a WEF Young Global Leader, Collaboration & Impact - Get the Scoop on Peace Hyde's Interview with Arise News

Tems Takes Us on a "Love Me Jeje" Joyride | Watch Video

Chinedu Iroche Chats with Nnenna Onyewuchi in New Episode of "Crushing On My Girlfriends” Podcast

Fireboy DML Makes 2024 Debut with New Single "Everyday"

Qing Madi Connects with Chlöe Bailey for A Collaboration on "Vision" Remix | Watch

Actor and film producer Chimezie Imo is gearing up for a major moment. His debut production, “Strawberry Chinny,” is primed for its world premiere at the prestigious Essence Film Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana. It will be showcased in the “Cultural Connections” section of the festival from July 4th to July 7th.

For Chimezie, this selection marks a monumental moment. “To have our debut film selected at the Essence Film Festival feels like a step in the right direction for my company, Vox Cinematic Films,” he tells ShockNG.

Directed by Cheta Chukwu and co-produced by a team including Kele, Ngozi Okafor, and Chimezie himself, “Strawberry Chinny” follows the story of an irrational heartbroken makeup artist who, after being dumped by her boyfriend, navigates a complicated living arrangement with her best friend. It stars Genoveva Umeh, Modola Osifuwa, Obehi Aburime and Chimezie Imo.

“The heart of “Strawberry Chinny” lies in its reliability, explains Cheta. “We aimed to create characters that feel like old friends, inviting the audience to laugh, cry, and reflect on their own journey.”

 

A post shared by Chimezie Imo (@chimezie_imo)

Watch the trailer below:

