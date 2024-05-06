Celebs Looked Stylish At The “Water & Garri” Premiere In London

The countdown to the release of Tiwa Savage‘s debut film, “Water & Garri,” on Prime Video has begun with the premiere kicking off in the city of London. Last week, the cast and guests stepped out in style at The Cinema at Selfridges for the premiere.

Directed by Meji Alabi, “Water and Garri” is a joint production between Unbound Studios and JM Films, with Comfort Emmanuel as the writer. The film also stars Mike Afolarin, Andrew Bunting, and Jemima Osunde.

Tiwa Savage dazzled at the event, wearing a stunning jumpsuit from Area’s Spring 2024 collection. The multi-talented artist, who is both a singer and an executive producer, also recently released “Lost Time,” the first single from the soundtrack of an upcoming movie. This soundtrack will feature a star-studded lineup of artists, including Asa, The Cavemen, Olamide, Ayra Starr, and Black Sherif. The film itself is set to premiere on May 10.

In addition to the new film and soundtrack, “Water & Garri” is continuing its premiere tour across major cities like New York, Lagos, and Accra.

See photos from the London premiere:

