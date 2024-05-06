Connect with us

Events Movies & TV

Celebs Looked Stylish At The "Water & Garri" Premiere In London

Events Music Promotions

Lord's London Dry Gin x Trace Live: D'banj, Gin, and an Unforgettable Night in Lagos

Events Movies & TV Style

Elegance & Royalty Meet as African Stars Grace the Premiere Of "Bridgerton" Season 3 in South Africa

Career Events Promotions

Sustainable Transformations: DBNC 2024 Champions Growth Strategies for Nigerian Businesses

Beauty Events Movies & TV Style

Look Back On Our Editor's Top Looks From Netflix's 2023 High-Society Bridgerton Garden Party

Events Features

Dearest Gentle Reader, Lady Whistledown Has Written For Me to Attend the Premiere of Bridgerton Season 3 in South Africa

Events Music News Promotions

Experience the Rhythm as LG Electronics Launches K-Pop Fiesta in Nigeria

Events News Promotions

Catalysing Change Week 2024: Uniting Global Innovators for Sustainable Impact

Events

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Events News Promotions

Imperial Citizenship Unlocks Global Opportunities With Lagos Launch

Events

Celebs Looked Stylish At The “Water & Garri” Premiere In London

Avatar photo

Published

11 mins ago

 on

The countdown to the release of  Tiwa Savage‘s debut film, Water & Garri,” on Prime Video has begun with the premiere kicking off in the city of London. Last week, the cast and guests stepped out in style at The Cinema at Selfridges for the premiere.

Directed by Meji Alabi, “Water and Garri” is a joint production between Unbound Studios and JM Films, with Comfort Emmanuel as the writer. The film also stars Mike Afolarin, Andrew Bunting, and Jemima Osunde.

Tiwa Savage dazzled at the event, wearing a stunning jumpsuit from Area’s Spring 2024 collection. The multi-talented artist, who is both a singer and an executive producer, also recently released “Lost Time,” the first single from the soundtrack of an upcoming movie. This soundtrack will feature a star-studded lineup of artists, including Asa, The Cavemen, Olamide, Ayra Starr, and Black Sherif. The film itself is set to premiere on May 10.

In addition to the new film and soundtrack, “Water & Garri” is continuing its premiere tour across major cities like New York, Lagos, and Accra.

See photos from the London premiere:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Comet Nwosu: How Can We Regulate Our Minds to Enhance Our Sleeping Ability?

Theo Okafor Discusses Building Dot Campus and Being a Tech Educator in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Dearest Gentle Reader, Lady Whistledown Has Written For Me to Attend the Premiere of Bridgerton Season 3 in South Africa

#AMVCA10: All The Exciting Moments We Can’t Wait to See

Ifedolapo Runsewe is Building a Greener Eco-friendly Future in Nigeria with Recycled Waste Tyres  
css.php