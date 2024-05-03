Listen to Tiwa Savage’s “Lost Time” from “Water & Garri” Soundtrack

Tiwa Savage is gearing up for the May 10th debut film “Water & Garri” on Prime Video, alongside its accompanying soundtrack.

Ahead of that, she has dropped the second track of the soundtrack EP, “Lost Time.” The soundtrack “Water & Garri” will be released via the Empire record label company and features collaborations from artists including, Asa, The Cavemen, Olamide, Ayra Starr, Black Sheriff and more.

“Long Time” is co-produced by Khari “Needlz” Cain and Poo Bear.

Listen below: