D’banj Celebrates Two Decades of Music with New Single “Since ’04”

Published

7 hours ago

 on

D’banj, aka The Kokomaster, aka Bangaleee, has spent twenty years in the music industry. You heard that right, two decades! And to mark this milestone, he’s released a brand new single, “Since ’04.”

A former engineer, D’banj launched his full-time music career in 2004 with a record deal on Don Jazzy’s Mo’ Hits label in 2004. He released his first single “Tongolo” in 2005 off the album “No Long Thing” which became an instant hit, and has since then, released albums and singles including “Fall In Love“, “Mo Gbono Feli Feli,” “Suddenly,” “Why Me,” “Oliver Twist,” “Emergency” and more.

Reflecting on his journey and the release of this single, D’banj said “I’m dropping a track that is dear to my heart. One of my favs yet. Been at it since ‘04 and I feel like I’m just starting ⭐️ When I look back at my journey as your favourite entertainer, many names pop up in my mind for their various contributions to D’banj. Today, I celebrate Mo’ Hits.. the group and our team. What a SOLID team we had. Don Jazzy, Wande Coal, Dr. Sid, D’Prince and Kay Switch. My brothers were the best! Together we elevated this game and showed them things that could happen… ”

Listen to “Since ’04” below:

Avatar photo

