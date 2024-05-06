Lord’s London Dry Gin x Trace Live: D’banj, Gin, and an Unforgettable Night in Lagos

Connect with us

Lord’s London Dry Gin positions itself as a companion to the music scene, offering a refined gin experience. Lord’s London Dry Gin’s collaboration with Trace brings the music scene to life. Together, they’ve created unforgettable experiences like the recent Trace Live concert featuring D’banj, where the energy was electric

Terra Kulture in Lagos played host to a night where artistry met premium gin. Lord’s London Dry Gin took centre stage, treating guests to an unforgettable fusion of soul-stirring music and premium cocktails featuring their Classic and Chocolate expressions.

D’banj, the Koko Master himself, delivered an electrifying performance, and treated fans to a setlist packed with classics like “Why Me,” “Fall in Love,” “Endowed,” “Oliver Twist,” and “Mobolowowon.” Other artists like Nasboi and Reekado Banks also performed hit songs like “Umbrella” and “Problem” respectively.

Reflecting on the partnership, Olusegun Akinyemiju, Brand Business Manager of Lord’s London Dry Gin, expressed excitement on the first 2024 edition of the event:

Amidst the demands of Q1 and a busy work schedule, we saw it fit to offer a refreshing experience to our consumers. There was no other way to do this than powering the Trace Live with D’banj musical concert. The Trace Live Concert with D’banj provided Lord’s Dry Gin with a fantastic opportunity to connect with our audience and celebrate the fusion of artistry and premium gin. When you look at D’banj’s, you can tell his music perfectly aligns with our brand’s DNA – Inspiring, Vibrant, and Young. He is indeed a lord and that is the core essence of our brand.

As the Lord’s Dry Gin event concluded, the sophisticated taste of their gin lingered alongside the echoes of D’banj’s music, solidifying the brand’s association with the music scene and premium spirits.

