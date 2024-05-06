Connect with us

Yung Millz Debuts His First EP titled "First Wave"

Wavyclick Group’s music artist, Yung Millz, has debuted his first EP titled “First Wave. Also known as Elvis Chidubem Martins, Yung Millz is a singer and songwriter born in Lagos State.

He started music as early as 2011 in the Festac Extension Mile 2 area of Lagos and considers the Afrobeats superstar and entrepreneur, Mr Eazi, his role model.

The EP “First Wave” comprises six tracks and blends modern-day Afrobeats and highlife. It was written and produced, with production credits mainly attributed to Gracefingers and Yo X.

Stream here:

