Santabella Music Empire’s artist, Honeydrop, is taking her music career to higher grounds with the release of her debut EP “Delayed Not Denied.”

This EP is a testament to Honeydrop’s undeniable talent and passion for music. With soulful melodies, infectious beats, and heartfelt lyrics, each track tells a story of resilience, triumph, and the power of perseverance.

Stream the EP here below: