New Music: Honeydrop – Sample

Honeydrop drops a new track, titled “Sample“, a mix of Afro-Pop Fusion with the Amapiano sound blend.

It is set to rejuvenate the Nigerian music mainstream with its release in anticipation for listeners through a mind-blowing creative sound and lyrical rhythm.

Sample serves as Honeydrop’s second official single in 2022 after the successful release of her hit track, “Shibaraba” with massive airplay across music platforms and radio stations in Nigeria. This certified groovy tune expresses the need to enjoy life even in every odd situation.

This track is produced by Tobss.

Listen:

Stream the track here.