New Music: Honeydrop - Sample

New Video: Reminisce feat. Simi - Overdose

Here's the Official Schedule for the 2022 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA)

New Music + Video: Nonso Amadi feat. Majid Jordan - Different

Ajebo Hustlers Share Two New Singles "Caress" & "In Love" feat. FAVE

Brymo Comes Through With New Solo Album "Theta" | Listen on BN

New Video: Fireboy DML - Playboy

The Visuals for Davido's "Stand Strong" featuring The Samples is Here

New Music + Video: DJ Consequence feat. Patoranking - Pause

#RoadToBahd: Falz's Fifth Studio Album "Bahd" Will Feature Chiké, Timaya & Boy Spyce

New Music: Honeydrop – Sample

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Honeydrop drops a new track, titled “Sample“, a mix of Afro-Pop Fusion with the Amapiano sound blend.

It is set to rejuvenate the Nigerian music mainstream with its release in anticipation for listeners through a mind-blowing creative sound and lyrical rhythm.

Sample serves as Honeydrop’s second official single in 2022 after the successful release of her hit track, “Shibaraba” with massive airplay across music platforms and radio stations in Nigeria. This certified groovy tune expresses the need to enjoy life even in every odd situation.

This track is produced by Tobss.

Listen:

Stream the track here.

Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

