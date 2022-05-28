Here’s the Official Schedule for the 2022 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA)

This year’s AFRIMA awards ceremony will be held in collaboration with the African Union Commission, and the International Committee of All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) has released the full schedule of activities.

The announcement was made during a news conference held at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Before the main award ceremony begins on November 3, 2022, the media and the general public have been presented with the schedule of preceding activities.

The year’s calendar begins on Monday, May 30, 2022, and ends on Friday, August 5, 2022, with the entry of submissions. Submissions can be made on behalf of artists from all across the continent and in the diaspora by their representatives (talent managers, record company personnel, producers, etc.).

Also, the year-in-review for the entries is from August 20, 2021, to Friday, August 5, 2022, which means that only entries made during that time will be valid.

Following the submission of entries, the pre-screening process will take place between August 5 and August 8, 2022. The main screening process will begin immediately on August 9, 2022, and will go through August 16, 2022.

The nominations will be announced on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Voting will open on August 24, 2022, on AFRIMA’s website, where music lovers and fans from across the world will be able to cast their votes to choose winners in various categories of the awards.

The awards ceremony will take place from Thursday, November 3, to Saturday, November 6, 2022. It will be a three-day celebration of music, glitz, and glamour.

The event will begin with a welcoming reception, then go on to the AFRIMA Music Village, the host city tour, the African Music Business Summit, and the exclusive nominees’ party, before concluding with a live awards ceremony televised to over 84 countries worldwide.

African music lovers can take part in the events on social media, live stream on the AFRIMA website at www.afrima.org and visit the social media platforms (Instagram – Afrima.official/ Twitter – Afrimaofficial), and they can watch the event coverage by tuning in to their local and cable TV providers.