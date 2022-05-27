Connect with us

Events Scoop

Mainland Block Party Is Ready To Take You To Mars

Events Promotions

Purit Unveils Toyin Abraham as Brand Ambassador for its 30 Years Anniversary

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Promotions

Kohler Unveils its Matte Black Collection and Vive Faucet Design at the recently held Bold Event

Events

Infinix Note 12 gave Guests a VIP Experience as it Launched on a Luxury Yacht

Events Promotions

Inside the Launch of the New Harpic Sachet Pack & the Open Defecation Free Campaign by Harpic

Events Promotions

ICYMI: Progress won the Nigerian Idol Season 7 + Bigi's Refreshing Moments of Sponsorship

Events Promotions

Hennessy Revitalised the Festac Park 23 Basketball Court - Here's how the 'In The Paint' Initiative in partnership with OsaSeven went down

Events Promotions

Here's how Sunlight showed out at AMVCA 2022

Events Scoop Weddings

See All the Fab #AsoEbiBella Guests at Ini Dima-Okojie & Abasi Ene-Obong’s Traditional Wedding

Events

Mainland Block Party Is Ready To Take You To Mars

Published

2 hours ago

 on

 

One of Nigeria’s biggest youth event, Mainland Block Party, is here again. This month’s edition will take place at the Secret Garden, Ikeja on Saturday, 28th of May.

There will be electrifying performances from a secret lineup of the hottest music stars from Nigeria. They will deliver solid performances that would have the crowd on their feet all night. Not just the artists, the super magnetic DJs would drop a mix-up of energizing songs that would bring out the party mood in you.

And to the cap of it, the best hype men around, from M.I.A to Livewire to Tolu Daniels, will do what they know how to do best. And you know what it means when they are around; big vibes all night.

You can buy Mainland BlockParty tickets Here

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

#ChildrensDay: For Your Children, Get Your PVC!

Help the Children Living in Makoko Get Free & Quality Education Through DonateNG

Through Albantsho, Julie Ako is Unfolding the Many Layers of African Stories

BN Book Review: What Happened to Janet Uzor by Miracle Emeka-Nkwor | Review by The BookLady NG

BN Prose: Broken by Titilayo Olurin
css.php