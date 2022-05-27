Mainland Block Party Is Ready To Take You To Mars

One of Nigeria’s biggest youth event, Mainland Block Party, is here again. This month’s edition will take place at the Secret Garden, Ikeja on Saturday, 28th of May.

There will be electrifying performances from a secret lineup of the hottest music stars from Nigeria. They will deliver solid performances that would have the crowd on their feet all night. Not just the artists, the super magnetic DJs would drop a mix-up of energizing songs that would bring out the party mood in you.

And to the cap of it, the best hype men around, from M.I.A to Livewire to Tolu Daniels, will do what they know how to do best. And you know what it means when they are around; big vibes all night.

You can buy Mainland BlockParty tickets Here