Purit Unveils Toyin Abraham as Brand Ambassador for its 30 Years Anniversary

In light of celebrating 30 years of protecting generations, Purit welcomed and unveiled their latest Purit Mum, Nollywood actress and producer, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi to the Purit family.

Speaking during the press conference, Managing Director, Saro LifeCare, Gbemileke Otun said:

“Over the last 30 years we have protected families, protected children and adults with the different ways you can use the Purit products…It can be used to disinfect your water, as a surface cleaner, in your laundry. It’s just complete and total protection”.

In her words she said,

“What we say about Purit is that Purit protects what truly matters, from your family to your home. Everything that matters to you. We have a very robust portfolio for hygiene and we believe this will deliver the needs of consumers”.

In her unveiling speech, the new Purit ambassador Toyin Abraham gave a heartfelt story of how she fell in love with the brand Purit after the birth of her son, and ever since Purit became a household name in her family.

She went on to say,

“One of the most important parts of my life is my family, I don’t joke with my family. My family matters and I will do everything within my power to protect them. One of the major ways I use to protect my family, especially my children, is by using Purit products to protect them from germs, diseases and sickness, because it’s very gentle on the skin, hands, and the family.

She continued

“Thank you so much Purit, Thank you for accepting me into the family, and I hope our partnership is going to bring a lot of goodness and goodies.”

Present also at the unveiling was the President of the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria, Lagos Chapter, Doctor Ibironke Shodeinde.

Gbemileke Otun talked about the long standing relationship with the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria who endorsed Purit as she introduced Dr. Ibironke Shodeinde to speak.

Dr Ibironke who represented the National President of the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria, Dr Lilian Adekemi Otolorin spoke about MWAN’s role. She said

“MWAN is an NGO saddled with the responsibility of improving the health and well being of the whole populace, especially for women and children, and our motto is healing with the love of a mother.”

She went on to say

“Women are role models and primary health care givers, even girls who will become mothers in future are also health care givers, and this is why MWAN is proud to be associated with the Purit brand, and has solidly being behind Purit over the years to ensure every member of the family stays protected from disease causing germs”.

Purit continues to play an important role in protecting families from germs and bacteria.It is in the light of this that, the Purit brand commemorates the 30th Anniversary with the theme “I PROTECT WHAT TRULY MATTERS.

