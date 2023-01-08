Asake, Davido, Tems, Fally Ipupa... See Who Won the 8th All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA)

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

 on

The winners of the 8th edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) are officially in!

The annual ceremony kicked off at the Dakar Arena, in Dakar, Senegal, on January 16, with Davido clinching 3 awards in the “Best African Collaboration,” “Best Duo or Group in African Electro,” and “Best Male Artiste in African Inspirational Music” categories.

See the full list below:

REGIONAL WINNERS

Best Male Artiste in Western Africa
Wizkid – “Anoti” (Nigeria) – Winner

Best Female Artiste in Western Africa
Josey Ft. Bonigo “Zambeleman” (Cote d’Ivoire) – Winner

Best Male Artiste in Southern Africa
Winky D “Happy Again” (Zimbabwe) – Winner

Best Female Artiste in Southern Africa
Makhadzi “Mama” (South Africa) – Winner

Best Male Artiste in Northern Africa
A.L.A “30” (Tunisia) – Winner

Best Female Artiste in Northern Africa
Faouzia “RIP Love” (Morocco) – Winner

Best Male Artiste in Central Africa
Fally Ipupa “Bloqué” (DRC) – Winner

Best Female Artiste in Central Africa
Kassmasse “Sewasew” (Ethiopia) – Winner

Best Female Artiste in Eastern Africa
Muthaka “Sorry” (Kenya) – Winner

CONTINENTAL WINNERS

Song of the Year
Didi B “Tala” (Cote d’Ivoire) – Winner

Album of the Year
Burna Boy “Love Damini” (Nigeria) – Winner

Producer of the Year
Shizzi “Peru (Remix) by Fireboy DML” (Nigeria) – Winner

Artist of the Year
Burna Boy “Last Last” (Nigeria) – Winner

Songwriter of the Year
Iba One “Hommage a mes parents” (Mali) – Winner

Breakout Artist of the Year
Asake “Peace Be Unto You (PBUY)” (Nigeria) – Winner

Most Promising Artist
Ans-T Crazy “10 Na ifari feat. Ibro Gnamet” (Guinea) – Winner

African Fans Favourite
Oxlade “Ku Lo Sa” (Nigeria) – Winner

Best African DJ
DJ Lito “Tick Talk feat. Bebe Cool, Sheilah Gashumba, SlickStuartRoja” (Uganda) – Winner

Best African Video
TG Omori “Buga by Kizz Daniel feat. Tekno” (Nigeria) – Winner

Best African Rapper OR Lyricist
Marwan Moussa “Batal 3alam” (Egypt) – Winner

Best Africa Collaboration
Davido feat. Focalistic “Champion Sound” (Nigeria/South Africa) – Winner

Best African Band/Duo/Group
The Cavemen feat. Made Kuti “Biri” (Nigeria) – Winner

Best African Act In Diaspora (Female)
Faouzia “RIP, Love” (Morocco)- Winner

Best African Act In Diaspora (Male)
Tion Wayne Ft. Davido & Jae5 “Who’s True” (Nigeria) – Winner

Best Female Artist in Africa Inspirational Music
Irene Robert Ft. Rose Muhando “Hainidhuru” (Tanzania) – Winner

Best Male Artist in Africa Inspirational Music
Davido Ft. Sunday Service Choir “Stand Strong” (Nigeria) – Winner

Best Artist, Duo or Group in African Electro
Davido Ft. Focalistic “Champion Sound” (Nigeria) – Winner

Best Artist, Duo or Group in African Hip-Hop
Marwan Moussa “Batal 3alam” (Egypt) – Winner

Best Artist, Duo or Group in African RnB & Soul
Omah Lay “I’m A Mess” (Nigeria) – Winner

Best Artist, Duo or Group in African Reggae, Ragga, Dancehall
Teddy Afro “Naet” (Ethiopia) – Winner

Best Artist, Duo or Group in African Contemporary
Adekunle Gold feat. Fatoumata Diawara “Born Again” (Nigeria) – Winner

Best Artist, Duo or Group in African Jazz
Gutu Abera “Deemi” (Ethiopia) – Winner

Best Artist, Duo or Group in African Pop
Adekunle Gold feat. Davido “High” (Nigeria) – Winner

Best Artist, Duo or Group in African Rock
Clayrocksu “Amin” (Nigeria)- Winner

Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Traditional
Azaya Ft. Djelykaba Bintou “BB La” (Guinea) – Winner

Best Artist, Duo or Group in African Dance or Choreography
Ans-T Crazy “Pause” (Guinea) – Winner

Best Soundtrack Movie/Series/Documentary
Tems & Marvel – “No Woman No Cry” (Nigeria) – Winner

Best Global Act
Anitta “Mon Soleil (By Dadju)” (Brazil) – Winner

See photos from the event below:

