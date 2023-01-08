Asake, Davido, Tems, Fally Ipupa... See Who Won the 8th All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA)

The winners of the 8th edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) are officially in!

The annual ceremony kicked off at the Dakar Arena, in Dakar, Senegal, on January 16, with Davido clinching 3 awards in the “Best African Collaboration,” “Best Duo or Group in African Electro,” and “Best Male Artiste in African Inspirational Music” categories.

See the full list below:

REGIONAL WINNERS

Best Male Artiste in Western Africa

Wizkid – “Anoti” (Nigeria) – Winner

Best Female Artiste in Western Africa

Josey Ft. Bonigo “Zambeleman” (Cote d’Ivoire) – Winner

Best Male Artiste in Southern Africa

Winky D “Happy Again” (Zimbabwe) – Winner

Best Female Artiste in Southern Africa

Makhadzi “Mama” (South Africa) – Winner

Best Male Artiste in Northern Africa

A.L.A “30” (Tunisia) – Winner

Best Female Artiste in Northern Africa

Faouzia “RIP Love” (Morocco) – Winner

Best Male Artiste in Central Africa

Fally Ipupa “Bloqué” (DRC) – Winner

Best Female Artiste in Central Africa

Kassmasse “Sewasew” (Ethiopia) – Winner

Best Female Artiste in Eastern Africa

Muthaka “Sorry” (Kenya) – Winner

CONTINENTAL WINNERS

Song of the Year

Didi B “Tala” (Cote d’Ivoire) – Winner

Album of the Year

Burna Boy “Love Damini” (Nigeria) – Winner

Producer of the Year

Shizzi “Peru (Remix) by Fireboy DML” (Nigeria) – Winner

Artist of the Year

Burna Boy “Last Last” (Nigeria) – Winner

Songwriter of the Year

Iba One “Hommage a mes parents” (Mali) – Winner

Breakout Artist of the Year

Asake “Peace Be Unto You (PBUY)” (Nigeria) – Winner

Most Promising Artist

Ans-T Crazy “10 Na ifari feat. Ibro Gnamet” (Guinea) – Winner

African Fans Favourite

Oxlade “Ku Lo Sa” (Nigeria) – Winner

Best African DJ

DJ Lito “Tick Talk feat. Bebe Cool, Sheilah Gashumba, SlickStuartRoja” (Uganda) – Winner

Best African Video

TG Omori “Buga by Kizz Daniel feat. Tekno” (Nigeria) – Winner

Best African Rapper OR Lyricist

Marwan Moussa “Batal 3alam” (Egypt) – Winner

Best Africa Collaboration

Davido feat. Focalistic “Champion Sound” (Nigeria/South Africa) – Winner

Best African Band/Duo/Group

The Cavemen feat. Made Kuti “Biri” (Nigeria) – Winner

Best African Act In Diaspora (Female)

Faouzia “RIP, Love” (Morocco)- Winner

Best African Act In Diaspora (Male)

Tion Wayne Ft. Davido & Jae5 “Who’s True” (Nigeria) – Winner

Best Female Artist in Africa Inspirational Music

Irene Robert Ft. Rose Muhando “Hainidhuru” (Tanzania) – Winner

Best Male Artist in Africa Inspirational Music

Davido Ft. Sunday Service Choir “Stand Strong” (Nigeria) – Winner

Best Artist, Duo or Group in African Electro

Davido Ft. Focalistic “Champion Sound” (Nigeria) – Winner

Best Artist, Duo or Group in African Hip-Hop

Marwan Moussa “Batal 3alam” (Egypt) – Winner

Best Artist, Duo or Group in African RnB & Soul

Omah Lay “I’m A Mess” (Nigeria) – Winner

Best Artist, Duo or Group in African Reggae, Ragga, Dancehall

Teddy Afro “Naet” (Ethiopia) – Winner

Best Artist, Duo or Group in African Contemporary

Adekunle Gold feat. Fatoumata Diawara “Born Again” (Nigeria) – Winner

Best Artist, Duo or Group in African Jazz

Gutu Abera “Deemi” (Ethiopia) – Winner

Best Artist, Duo or Group in African Pop

Adekunle Gold feat. Davido “High” (Nigeria) – Winner

Best Artist, Duo or Group in African Rock

Clayrocksu “Amin” (Nigeria)- Winner

Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Traditional

Azaya Ft. Djelykaba Bintou “BB La” (Guinea) – Winner

Best Artist, Duo or Group in African Dance or Choreography

Ans-T Crazy “Pause” (Guinea) – Winner

Best Soundtrack Movie/Series/Documentary

Tems & Marvel – “No Woman No Cry” (Nigeria) – Winner

Best Global Act

Anitta “Mon Soleil (By Dadju)” (Brazil) – Winner

See photos from the event below: