The Nominations Are In! Here’s Every African Artiste Nominated For An AFRIMA 2022 Award

All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) have unveiled the nominees for the 2022 edition of the annual awards.

The international executive committee of the awards published the list in a statement on Wednesday.

This year, the Western African region has the most nominations with 134, the Eastern African region comes in second with 69 nominations, the Southern African region is close behind with 68 nominations, Central Africa pulls its weight with 52 nominations, and the Northern African region is close behind with 49 nominations.

Costa Titch, the South African trailblazer, leads the list this year with six nominations for his 2021 hit song, “Big Flexa,” in “Song of the Year,” “Breakout Artiste of the Year,” “Best African Collaboration,” “Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Electro,” and “Best Artiste, Duo or Group in Use of African Dance/Choreography.”

Burna Boy, Fireboy DML, Kizz Daniel, and Tiwa Savage all snagged four nominations including the ‘Artiste of the Year’ category.

“The nominees list comprising 29 continental award categories and 10 regional award categories released for public voting on www.afrima.org. The remaining category for the “Legend Award” will be announced at the awards. Also, we brought back the “Best Soundtrack in a Movie, Series or Documentary” category, this year, due to the availability of quality entries for this year’s edition. Recall that we had to suspend it, last year, due to a shortage of quality entries.“Overall, we are very proud and confident in our work, and we would continue to intensify our efforts to ensure AFRIMA remains the ultimate recognition of African music globally in line with its vision,” Head of Culture, African Union Commission on the Jury, Angela Martins, said.

The AFRIMA awards ceremony will feature a 4-day fiesta of music, glitz, and glamour aimed at celebrating Africa, recognising talents and expanding the economic frontiers of the culture and creative industry on the continent. The event is scheduled to commence with the welcome soiree, followed by the AFRIMA Music Village, the host city tour, Africa Music Business Summit, and the exclusive nominees’ party and concluded with the live awards ceremony broadcast to over 84 countries around the world.

2022 All Africa Music Awards will hold from December 8 to 11, 2022. A special announcement will be made on the host country and location for the awards, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

The public voting portal for the 2022 AFRIMA edition would be live on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 12:00 pm CAT. You can visit the official website www.afrima.org to vote. Voting closes at 12.00 (CAT), December 10, 2022, before the AFRIMA main awards ceremony.

See the nominees below: