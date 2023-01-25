Connect with us

Viola Davis, Angela Bassett, Sheila Atim & "Top Gun: Maverick" bag BAFTA nominations | See full list

Red Carpet Glam from Netflix's "Kings of Jo'Burg" Johannesburg Premiere

Voting is Now open for The Tingo Mobile-Soundcity MVP Awards Festival

Ayra Starr, Asake, Omah Lay, Kizz Daniel nominated for the 5th Soundcity MVP Awards Festival

Chidi Mokeme, Ini Edo, Mercy Eke spotted at the Premiere of Netflix’s “Shanty Town”

Oraimo supports the Blessing Omolafe Foundation's Christmas Outreach

The Balvenie Makers celebrate the significance of Nollywood's Art and Craftmanship | See More

It was a Colourful Platinum Jubilee as Family and Friends celebrated Dr Ajoritsedere Awosika at 70

Zendaya, Angela Bassett, Ruth E. Carter and More Win at 2023 Critics Choice

Kanekalon's Activ8 show makes Headlines yet again | See Photos

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The nominations for this year’s British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) have been announced. The award celebrates the best in cinema and film over the the course of 12 months in a calendar year.

In a press statement released, Jane Millichip, CEO of BAFTA, said:

“The EE BAFTA Film Awards are a celebration of the full spectrum of craft and creativity that go into filmmaking. We extend our warmest congratulations to the 215 people nominated today who represent 45 extraordinary films, spanning a vast range of narrative styles, genres and perspectives. We are proud of the role our Awards play in inspiring the public and future filmmakers around the world, and we look forward to celebrating all the nominees and their films at the ceremony next month.”

The ceremony will take place on 19 February at London’s Southbank Centre.

See full list of nominations below:

Best film

All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tár

Outstanding British film

Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian And Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder

Leading actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Ana De Armas, Blonde
Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Leading actor

Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living

Supporting actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said

Supporting actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front
Micheal Ward, Empire of Light

Director

All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger
The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
Decision To Leave, Park Chan-wook
Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daniel Kwan/Daniel Scheinert
Tár, Todd Field
The Woman King, Gina Prince-Bythewood

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Aftersun
Blue Jean
Electric Malady
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Rebellion

Film not in the English language

All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision To Leave
The Quiet Girl

Documentary

All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
Navalny

Animated film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red

Original screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness

Adapted screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front
Living
The Quiet Girl
She Said
The Whale

Original score

All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Casting

Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Triangle of Sadness

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Empire of Light
Top Gun: Maverick

Costume design

All Quiet on the Western Front
Amsterdam
Babylon
Elvis
Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

Editing

All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Top Gun: Maverick

Production design

All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Batman
Elvis
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

EE Bafta rising star award (voted for by the public)

Aimee Lou Wood
Daryl McCormack
Emma Mackey
Naomi Ackie
Sheila Atim

Make-up and hair

All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
The Whale

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick

Special visual effects

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Top Gun: Maverick

British short film

The Ballad Of Olive Morris
Bazigaga
Bus Girl
A Drifting Up
An Irish Goodbye

British short animation

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
Middle Watch
Your Mountain is Waiting

