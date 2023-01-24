Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

A Chemical Engineer, Fitness Coach & A Twin... Here is Marvin's Life Before #BBTitans

Movies & TV Music Scoop

Tems’ joint effort with Rihanna "Lift Me Up" has scored an Oscar nomination

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

5 Things Chidi Mokeme Talked About in His Rubbin' Minds Interview

Movies & TV Scoop

The Sequel to "Girls Trip" will Feature the Original Cast and Take Place in Ghana

Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBTitans: Ipeleng & Blaqboi are the New Heads of House

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Red Carpet Glam from Netflix's "Kings of Jo'Burg" Johannesburg Premiere

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the trailer for REDTV's series "When Are We Getting Married" starring Ric Hassani & Immaculata Oko-Kasum

Movies & TV Scoop

Here's the Scoop on Tonight's #BBTitans Live Show

Movies & TV Style

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Looked Extra Sharp for the #BBTitans Sunday Live Show

Events Movies & TV

Chidi Mokeme, Ini Edo, Mercy Eke spotted at the Premiere of Netflix’s “Shanty Town”

Movies & TV

A Chemical Engineer, Fitness Coach & A Twin… Here is Marvin’s Life Before #BBTitans

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Now that Big Brother is back on TV and you’ve met the Titans, it’s time to find out what the housemates were up to before the show.

First up is Marvin, the fitness coach. He says that he is a cute boy with brains. In addition to being a fitness trainer, he is also a model, a TV personality, the USA Physique Champion, a Chemical Engineer, and has degrees in both Mathematics and Chemistry.

Here are a few things we found out about Marvin before he entered the BBTitans house:

He auditioned on America’s Got Talent and made it to through to the next round:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by America’s Got Talent – AGT (@agt)

He made an appearance in season 5 of Netflix’s “The Circle

You can also call him “Shredded to the Core”: 

Speaking on his fitness journey and why he chose the name Shredded to the Core, he said, “At the time I was really skinny and that was when everyone called me starving Marvin. I didn’t know anything about fitness, but I knew I wanted to get big & shredded maybe that will stop people from calling me starving Marvin. So in 2014 while I was creating my Instagram page, I needed a username and guess what? Even though I was skinny and known as starving Marvin, I set my username as “Shredded to the Core”, and continuously told myself I wanted to be shredded to the core. Shredded to the core is not just a name to me, it was and still is my goal and standard I set for myself years ago.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marvin Achi (@marvinachi)

He’s a fitness coach with his own website, app, protein product and sportswear line:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marvin Achi (@marvinachi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marvin Achi (@marvinachi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marvin Achi (@marvinachi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marvin Achi (@marvinachi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zindu Nutrition (@zindunutrition)

He has a degree in Chemical Engineering

Marvin graduated in 2019 with a degree in Chemical Engineering  and minors in Mathematics and Chemistry.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marvin Achi (@marvinachi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marvin Achi (@marvinachi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marvin Achi (@marvinachi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marvin Achi (@marvinachi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marvin Achi (@marvinachi)

He’s a twin. Meet his twin brother, Kevin:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kevin (@k_raww)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kevin (@k_raww)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kevin (@k_raww)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kevin (@k_raww)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kevin (@k_raww)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chinedu Amadi (@chiiswit)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kevin (@k_raww)

USA Physique Champion:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marvin Achi (@marvinachi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marvin Achi (@marvinachi)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Juwon Odutayo: Your Relationship Needs Proper Attention to Thrive
Oma's Seed

BN Book Review: Oma’s Seed by Loretta Olubunmi-Amosu | Review by The BookLady NG

Emma Uchendu: Tools That’ll Help You Get Your Business Started as a Newbie

Women Radio’s “Iconic Women of Our Time” Series Celebrates Women Role Models

BN Book Review: Tomorrow I Became a Woman by Aiwanose Odafen | Review by Chinaza Nwaeke
css.php