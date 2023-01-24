Tems’ joint effort with Rihanna “Lift Me Up” has scored an Oscar nomination

The nominations for this year’s Oscars are in.

The nominees were announced by actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams at the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” received five nominations, one of which was for “Lift Me Up,” the lead single from the film’s soundtrack. The song was written by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson.

“Everything Everywhere All At Once,” an indie sci-fi comedy drama starring Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis, leads with 11 nominations. It’s followed by “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “The Banshees of Inisherin,” with nine nominations each.

See the list below:

Actress in a Supporting Role