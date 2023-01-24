Tems’ joint effort with Rihanna “Lift Me Up” has scored an Oscar nomination

Angela Basset, Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Actor in a Supporting Role
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Actor in a Leading Role
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Actress in a Leading Role
Cate Blanchett, Tar
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fablemans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Costume Design
Babylon, Mary Zophres
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ruth Carter
Elvis, Catherine Martin
Everything Everywhere All At Once, Shirley Kurata
Mrs Harris Goes To Paris, Jenny Beavan
Music (Original Score)
All Quiet on the Western Front, Volker Bertelmann
Babylon, Justin Hurwitz
The Banshees of Inisherin, Carter Burwell
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Son Lux
The Fabelmans, John Williams
Adapted Screenplay
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Writing (Original Screenplay)
The Banshees of Inisherin, written by Martin McDonagh
Everything Everywhere All At Once, written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans, written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner
Tar, written by Todd Field
Triangle of Sadness, written by Ruben Ostlund
Music (Original Song)
Applause from Tell It Like A Woman
Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu from RRR
This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once
Documentary Feature Film
All that Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made Of Splinters
Navalny
International Feature Film
All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany
Argentina, 1985, Argentina
Close, Belgium
EO, Poland
An Cailín Ciúin/The Quiet Girl, Ireland
Animated Feature Film
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinnochio
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Cinematography
All Quiet On The Western Front, James Friend
Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful of Truths, Darius Khondji
Elvis, Mandy Walker
Empire of Light, Roger Deakins
Tar, Florian Hoffmeister
Best Picture
All Quiet On The Western Front
Avatar: The Way Of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Directing
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere all at Once
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tar
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front, Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar
Avatar: The Way of Water, Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett
The Batman: Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick
Top Gun: Maverick: Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher
