Connect with us

Movies & TV Music Scoop

Tems’ joint effort with Rihanna "Lift Me Up" has scored an Oscar nomination

Movies & TV Scoop

A Chemical Engineer, Fitness Coach & A Twin... Here is Marvin's Life Before #BBTitans

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

5 Things Chidi Mokeme Talked About in His Rubbin' Minds Interview

Movies & TV Scoop

The Sequel to "Girls Trip" will Feature the Original Cast and Take Place in Ghana

Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBTitans: Ipeleng & Blaqboi are the New Heads of House

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Red Carpet Glam from Netflix's "Kings of Jo'Burg" Johannesburg Premiere

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the trailer for REDTV's series "When Are We Getting Married" starring Ric Hassani & Immaculata Oko-Kasum

Movies & TV Scoop

Here's the Scoop on Tonight's #BBTitans Live Show

Movies & TV Style

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Looked Extra Sharp for the #BBTitans Sunday Live Show

Events Movies & TV

Chidi Mokeme, Ini Edo, Mercy Eke spotted at the Premiere of Netflix’s “Shanty Town”

Movies & TV

Tems’ joint effort with Rihanna “Lift Me Up” has scored an Oscar nomination

Published

6 hours ago

 on

The nominations for this year’s Oscars are in.

The nominees were announced by actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams at the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” received five nominations, one of which was for “Lift Me Up,” the lead single from the film’s soundtrack. The song was written by Tems, RihannaRyan Coogler, and Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson.

Everything Everywhere All At Once,” an indie sci-fi comedy drama starring Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis, leads with 11 nominations. It’s followed by “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “The Banshees of Inisherin,” with nine nominations each.

See the list below:

Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Basset, Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living

Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, Tar
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fablemans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Costume Design

Babylon, Mary Zophres
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ruth Carter
Elvis, Catherine Martin
Everything Everywhere All At Once, Shirley Kurata
Mrs Harris Goes To Paris, Jenny Beavan

Music (Original Score)

All Quiet on the Western Front, Volker Bertelmann
Babylon, Justin Hurwitz
The Banshees of Inisherin, Carter Burwell
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Son Lux
The Fabelmans, John Williams

Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking

Writing (Original Screenplay)

The Banshees of Inisherin, written by Martin McDonagh
Everything Everywhere All At Once, written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans, written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner
Tar, written by Todd Field
Triangle of Sadness, written by Ruben Ostlund

Music (Original Song)

Applause from Tell It Like A Woman
Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu from RRR
This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once

Documentary Feature Film

All that Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made Of Splinters
Navalny

International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany
Argentina, 1985, Argentina
Close, Belgium
EO, Poland
An Cailín Ciúin/The Quiet Girl, Ireland

Animated Feature Film

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinnochio
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red

Cinematography

All Quiet On The Western Front, James Friend
Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful of Truths, Darius Khondji
Elvis, Mandy Walker
Empire of Light, Roger Deakins
Tar, Florian Hoffmeister

Best Picture

All Quiet On The Western Front
Avatar: The Way Of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking

Directing

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere all at Once
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tar
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front, Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar
Avatar: The Way of Water, Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett
The Batman: Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick
Top Gun: Maverick: Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher

Who do you think will be picking up one of those coveted golden statues when the awards are handed out on 12 March? See the full list here.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Juwon Odutayo: Your Relationship Needs Proper Attention to Thrive
Oma's Seed

BN Book Review: Oma’s Seed by Loretta Olubunmi-Amosu | Review by The BookLady NG

Emma Uchendu: Tools That’ll Help You Get Your Business Started as a Newbie

Women Radio’s “Iconic Women of Our Time” Series Celebrates Women Role Models

BN Book Review: Tomorrow I Became a Woman by Aiwanose Odafen | Review by Chinaza Nwaeke
css.php