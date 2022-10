After a long break from music, Rihanna makes a comeback with a new single titled “Lift Me Up.” This is the lead single for the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack.

The song was written by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson. It is a tribute to the life and legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman.

Listen to the track below:

Lyric video:

Stream the new single here.